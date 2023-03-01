Baden-Württemberg launches new budget transport ticket for young people

The budget transport ticket - which is initially due to run until 2025 - is aimed at both young people and students and trainees in the southern state.

Young people can purchase it up to the age of 21, while those in further education or who are undertaking volunteer work can nab themselves a ticket until the age of 27.

Both of these groups can purchase an annual travel card that will be valid on both regional and local transport throughout the state for €365 per year - or €1 per day.

According to the state website, the ticket will also be accepted by every one of the 19 transport operators who are active in the state.

Other states around Germany - including Bavaria and Hesse - have previously rolled out identical deals for youngsters in their state, while some regions offer comparable monthly tickets or discounts for students and young people.

The plans for the Jugendticket were originally set out in the coalition agreement for Baden-Württemberg's governing coalition - comprised of the CDU and the Green Party - after state elections in 2021.

It was funded with a €327 million cash injection from the state, which covers 70 percent of the costs, and money from local district councils.

From March 1st, young people and students can get hold of the Jugendticket at ticket office around Baden-Württemberg, but also have the option to get hold of an 'E-ticket' online.

The state website explains that students and young people who already have a subscription may be able to switch to the Jugendticket and get their money back for the remainder of their Abo.

However, this will apparently depend on which transport operator the subscription is with.

A €49 ticket rival?

The launch of the Jugendticket comes just two months before Germany is set to roll out its own nationwide travel offer: the €49 'Deutschlandticket'.

The deal was conceived by German transport ministers as a budget-friendly successor to the hugely popular €9 ticket, which was available for three months last summer as an energy relief measure.

The new ticket enable people to travel all across Germany for a €49 rolling monthly Abo, and, much like its predecessor, will be valid for local and regional transport but not long-distance IC and ICE trains.

However, in recent weeks, student groups have criticised the deal for being too expensive and have called on the government to offer further discounts.

