Scholz calls for gender parity law in German parliament
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has expressed support for legally mandating gender parity between women and men in the Bundestag and state parliaments.
Speaking at a Social Democratic party event in Munich on Thursday, Scholz made it clear however that he does not foresee having the necessary majorities for a legislative change in the foreseeable future.
"That will probably take some time," he said in response to a question from the audience.
Scholz however dismissed constitutional concerns regarding legislating for gender parity.
"There is a way to do this properly and to make it so that the Federal Constitutional Court is happy with everything," he said.
Women currently comprise 35 percent of the Bundestag, Germany's national parliament. Only the Green Party and the Left Party have more women than men in their parliamentary groups. The lowest representation of women is within the far-right Alternative for Germany party.
Chancellor Scholz's cabinet initially had an equal number of men and women - eight each for ministerial posts (excluding Scholz). But gender parity within the cabinet came to an end with the resignation of Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD), who was succeeded by Boris Pistorius.
