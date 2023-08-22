10 unmissable events in Germany this September

Advertisement

August 25th to September 10th: Herbstvolkfest, Nuremberg

The second largest folk festival in Bavaria (after Oktoberfest) is a great event for families.

Among the attractions at the Autumn Folk Festival are the Petersburg Sled Ride, the Hollywood Family Scooter and exhilarating rides such as the Wild Mouse XXL and the Roll Over with pyrotechnic effects.

The programme includes a Samba show, a Punch and Judy theatre, a vintage car parade, and the Night of a Thousand Lights – a huge fireworks display above the Dozen Pond.

For jobseekers, there's a very unique apprentice speed-dating event in the Ferris wheel, where major employers from the region try to fill their apprenticeship positions.

August 30th to September 8th: Rheingauer Weinmarkt, Frankfurt am Main

The annual Rheingau Wine Market will take place on the Freßgass, an upmarket shopping street in the city centre of Frankfurt, this year - returning to its usual format after two alternative versions.

Over the years, the festival, which showcases exquisite regional wines, has transformed from a hidden gem into one of the most beloved events in Frankfurt, attracting up to 250,000 visitors.

More than 600 wines can be tasted at the stands of around 30 participating winemakers this year and numerous food stalls from the Freßgass district offer visitors a traditional and international snack selection.

September 8th to 17th: Dippemess im Herbst, Frankfurt am Main

The Dippemess is one of the largest and oldest folk festivals in the region, known for its lively atmosphere, traditional rides, games and food stalls.

The fairground features a wide range of attractions and rides for visitors of all ages, from traditional carousels and a Ferris wheel to modern thrill rides, games, arcades, and sideshows.

September 9th and 10th: Tag des offenen Denkmals, Cologne



Many monuments in Cologne are not usually accessible to the public, or only partially so. But this changes every year on the Open Monument Day.

This year, on September 9th and 10th, over 150 locations will offer more than 500 events related to the city's monuments.

For 48 hours, public buildings, hidden small monuments, industrial architecture, green spaces, churches, village chapels, centuries-old structures as well as 20th-century architecture will be open to the public.

Be aware that, due to high demand, certain events require registration.

September 9th to 13th: Invictus Games, Düsseldorf

For the first time, the Invictus Games – founded by British royal Prince Harry for veterans who have been physically and/or mentally affected by war, will be held in Germany.

The games will take place at the Merkur-Spiel-Arena and the surrounding Sports Park in Düsseldorf and will see 10,500 athletes from up to 23 nations compete against each other in 10 different sports including athletics, swimming, cycling, powerlifting, archery, and rowing.

The "Invictus Village" also provides a diverse programme of cultural and social activities for athletes and visitors. Tickets for the sporting events are free of charge.

September 9th and 16th: Rhein in Flammen, Oberwesel and St Goar

The "Rhine in Flames" festival is celebrated five times a year along the Rhine River with illuminated castles, colourfully decorated boat processions, numerous festivities along the banks, and magnificent fireworks displays.

Fireworks are ignited on the Rhine River between Rüdesheim and Bingen in July 2023. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Andreas Arnold

The September instalments will take place in the towns of Oberwesel and St. Goar and visitors can enjoy a ride on an illuminated ship, passing by the legendary Loreley Rock and the Rheinfels and Katz castles. As well as the fireworks, you will also experience a beautiful view of the illuminated Rhine shores.

September 13th to 17th: Berlin Art Week

Berlin Art Week is an annual, week-long celebration of contemporary art in Germany's capital. The event offers a diverse array of exhibitions, art fairs, performances, and discussions.

Showcasing both established and emerging artists across disciplines like painting, sculpture, photography, and video art, it's a platform for artists, curators, collectors, and enthusiasts to engage with Berlin's lively art scene.

A number of Berlin-based institutions for contemporary art also use the opportunity to collaborate with many artists and galleries for a series of events, promoting the city as a place for making, celebrating and discussing art.

September 16th to October 3rd: Oktoberfest, Munich

Despite its name, Oktoberfest actually starts in late September and runs into the first weekend of October.

In case you didn’t know: it's the world's largest beer festival which takes place every year in the Bavarian capital of Munich.

After being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, Oktoberfest - also nicknamed Wiesn - attracted 5.7 million visitors who consumed 5.6 million litres of beer last year and this year is expected to be well-visited, too.

Photo: Oktoberfest visitors walk in front of the Ferris wheel across the Theresienwiese at the Oktoberfest. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Felix Hörhager

As well as beer, the festival also features attractions such as the "Krinoline“ carousel from the 1920s and live brass music, an ox roasting tent, and more historical rides such as the Calypso, as well as throwing and shooting booths.

September 20th to September 23rd, Reeperbahn Festival, Hamburg

The Reeperbahn Festival is an annual music and arts event held in Hamburg which takes place in the city's vibrant St. Pauli district, known for its lively nightlife scene.

The festival showcases a diverse lineup of musical acts spanning various genres, including indie, electronic, rock, and pop, while also featuring art installations, workshops, and discussions.

Visitors of the Reeperbahn Festival relax in the Festival Village at Millerntorplatz in 2018. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Axel Heimken

Renowned for its emphasis on emerging talents, the festival serves as a platform for both established and up-and-coming artists to perform on numerous stages across the area, attracting music enthusiasts and industry professionals from around the world.

September 22nd to October 8th: Cannstatter Wasen, Stuttgart

The Cannstatter Volksfest, known as the Wasen, is named after its location in the Neckar Park in the Bad Cannstatt district of Stuttgart.

Spanning approximately 25 hectares, the festival features a multitude of fairground rides, earning the Wasen its reputation as Europe's largest fair.

During the festival parade on the first Sunday of the event, elaborately decorated brewery wagons, colourful traditional groups, and music bands from the entire region march through the historic streets of Bad Cannstatt to reach the Wasen.