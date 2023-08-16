EXPLAINED: Why fuel is so expensive in Germany right now

Advertisement

How steeply have fuel prices risen lately?

Very steeply - especially when it comes to diesel. Over the past four weeks, motorists' association ADAC has reported an eye-watering 15 cent rise in the cost of diesel, putting it almost at the same price as petrol.

Currently, the average price of a litre of diesel in Germany is €1.785 - the highest price since February 2023. This makes it only around eight cents cheaper than the ordinarily expensive Super E10 petrol.

The narrowing of the price between the two types of fuel is notable, especially since the taxes on diesel come in at 20 cents less than the taxes on petrol - and petrol has also been going up in price. Back in May, diesel cost around 23 cents less than a litre of petrol.

Meanwhile, motorists who fuel their car with petrol are currently an average of €1.868 for a litre of Super E10 - about seven cents more than they paid a month ago.

Why are petrol and diesel so expensive right now?

The price of fuel at the pump is heavily influenced by the price of crude oil on the international markets. This volatile asset can swerve between high and low prices depending on the time of year, the political landscape and the levels of supply and demand.

At the moment, key suppliers of crude oil appear to be seeing dwindling stocks. For example, the US reported an unusually strong decline in its national crude oil inventories in recent weeks. Other major producers of crude oil such as Russia and Saudi Arabia have been supplying less oil to partners for several months.

The low supply comes at a time of year when demand is normally higher than usual: people tend to travel with their cars in August and end up filling up their tank more often. At the same time, there's currently a high demand for heating oil. This perfect storm has led to a situation where a barrel of crude oil currently costs a whopping $87 - the highest it's been all year.

According to ADAC, however, these economic factors don't tell the whole story. The motorists' association points out that the price level at petrol stations has been excessive for months, with the majority of petrol station operators hiking their prices.

Major operators such as Aral, Shell and Jet tend to take their lead from the competition when setting prices, so ADAC recommends that drivers always seek out the cheapest operator to help keep prices down.

Will fuel prices keep going up?