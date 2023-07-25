Driving in Germany: Why is car insurance getting more expensive?

This current price increase aligns with what was predicted in the insurance industry last autumn when the coronavirus pandemic initially led to a brief period of reduced driving and lower accidents, resulting in slightly cheaper car insurance premiums.

However, as driving activity resumed, the number of accidents increased, contributing to the current upward trend in car insurance costs.

Looking ahead, both Verivox and the Association of the German Insurance Industry (GDV) expect further noticeable price increases this year, especially for already existing car insurance contracts.

The GDV estimates that insurers are likely to face a total loss of over €2.5 this year as, despite drivers paying approximately €30.2 billion for vehicle insurance, insurers are expected to spend over €32.8 billion on damages and administration, leading to increased financial pressure.

The primary driver behind these rising costs is the inflationary effect on both spare parts and labour in car repair shops.

According to the GDV, customers must prepare for rising premiums due to the threat of billions in losses for car insurers.

"Of course, there is a connection between the development of losses and the premiums for a motor vehicle insurance policy," GDV Chief Executive Jörg Asmussen announced on Tuesday.

Whether and to what extent insurers will adjust premiums, however, is a decision for the individual companies "and not a matter for the association," he said.