Why €49 ticket holders can no longer use ICE trains

It was an exception that not all passengers knew about: €49 ticket-holders previously had the option of switching to a long-distance IC or ICE if their regional train was delayed by at least 20 minutes.

While travellers first had to purchase the new ticket themselves, they could then have it reimbursed at a Deutsche Bahn service centre or by submitting an application online.

But as of Tuesday, August 15th, the regulation no longer applies. According to Deutsche Bahn, there will be "no reimbursement of fares for the use of long-distance trains, even in passenger rights cases".

Why is Deutsche Bahn getting rid of the rule?



Deutsche Bahn is axing this reimbursement rule due to an EU-wide requirement which is now being implemented in Germany for all "tickets with a significantly reduced transport charge", which include the €49 ticket, also dubbed the Deutschlandticket.

Other such offers include the “Schönes-Wochenende” or “Quer-durchs-Land” tickets, which allow groups to travel anywhere across Germany on the same ticket for a low sum per person.

The new rule also applies to combined journeys: Deutschlandticket holders who miss a long-distance train, because their regional train was delayed, can no longer expect compensation.

The lack of refunds for delayed trains, which account for nearly 35 percent of Deutsche Bahn trains, has been called the “Pech gehabt” (out of luck) rule by German transport associations.

"It is completely incomprehensible why passengers who are delayed are not allowed to switch to higher-value trains free of charge, as is usual with other monthly and annual tickets," said Germany’s Consumer Association in a statement.

Refunds still in exceptional cases

But there will still be refunds in “two exceptional circumstances”, according to Deutsche Bahn.

If Deutschlandticket holders don’t reach their destination before midnight because of a cancellation, or arrive at their destination between midnight and 5 am with a delay of at least 60 minutes, they can change to an ICE or IC train.

As was previously the case, they can purchase a new ticket and will be refunded.

What else is changing?

From mid-August, railway companies will no longer have to pay compensation if trains are cancelled or delayed due to extraordinary circumstances.

Such cases include, for example, cable theft, weather conditions, emergencies on the train or “people on the tracks”.

Previously, passengers could be reimbursed 25 percent of the fare as compensation for delays of one hour and 50 percent of the fare for delays of two hours.