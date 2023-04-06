Reader Question: Can I take an ICE train in Germany with a €49 ticket?
While an ICE train is not usually included in the new nationwide monthly travel ticket, there is a notable exception. We explain when high-speed long-distance trains are included in the monthly fare.
On Monday, the much-anticipated nationwide monthly €49 travel ticket was introduced.
Also dubbed the Deutschlandticket (or D-Ticket) it allows for journeys on all local and regional transport across Germany, excluding long-distance travel such as on ICE, EC or IC trains.
However, there is a key exception when D-Ticket holders can still hop on board one of these trains.
Namely, when a passenger faces a delay on a connecting regional train, they can take a long-distance train not normally permitted on their monthly travel card.
Holders of the Deutschlandticket can use a long distance train “starting at an expected delay of the regional train of at least 20 minutes,” a spokesperson for Deutsche Bahn told The Local on Thursday.
But there's a catch: the traveller then needs to buy a separate ticket, for which they can get their costs refunded, said the spokesperson.
They simply need to bring the purchased ticket to the Service Center of the relevant transport association.
A man holds a smartphone featuring the new "D-Ticket", which went on sale Monday, April 3rd. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Fabian Strauch
Here's how it works
Let's say you're a €49 ticket holder in Berlin who wants to travel to Lübeck on a regional train.
Your connecting train to Hamburg is running 25 minutes late so you purchase a ticket on an ICE, which you can later get reimbursed through the BVG, Berlin's ticket authority.
It helps when you bring evidence of the delay - be it a snapshot of the time display or a screenshot of the regional train schedule.
The €49 ticket is currently being sold - online, through an app and in-person - in preparation for its official launch in May.
The follow up to last summer's popular €9 ticket, several states have already began introducing their own discounts for low-income earners, students and employees.
Vocabulary
connecting train - (der) Anschlusszug
delay - (die) Verspätung
long-distance travel - (der) Fernverkehr
refunded - erstattet
We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.
