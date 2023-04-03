€49 ticket goes on sale across Germany: What you need to know

Advertisement

On Monday Germany's much-awaited monthly €49 ticket went on sale. The follow-up to last summer's popular €9 ticket, it allows for travel on all local and regional transport around the country. Here's what you need to know.

Where and how can I buy the €49 ticket?

The ticket will be available from May 1st as a digital subscription that can be cancelled monthly.

Starting on Monday, April 3rd, customers will be able to purchase it via the Deutsche Bahn app and website, as well as from the respective regional transport companies.

Several companies are offering a special €49 ticket app - such as Hansecom and Mobility Inside - and the ticket can also be purchased in the form of a chip card.

Can I also buy the €49 ticket in person?

You can also buy the subscription in person at the stationary sales points of your respective regional transport company. However, this could significantly increase waiting times, according to Berlin’s BVG.

In general, it also won’t be possible to purchase tickets at ticket machines because they do not usually offer subscriptions.

Which means of transport can I use with the ticket?

Like the €9 ticket in summer 2022, the Deutschlandticket is valid on all local and regional buses, trains and trams. ICE, IC and EC trains, as well as private coach companies, are excluded.

The ticket is also not valid on ships - except for connections that are part of local public transport, such as the ferries in Hamburg or across Berlin's Wannsee.

Is the ticket also valid on the FlixTrain?

No, the ticket is not valid on discount train company FlixTrain, just as it is not valid on DB long-distance services. Journeys on the FlixBus are also not covered by the Deutschlandticket.

For which period is the €49 ticket valid?

The Deutschlandticket is always valid for the current calendar month. So if you only decide to buy the ticket on May 15th, you will have to pay the full €49 for the period up until May 30th.

In principle, the Deutschlandticket is intended as a subscription. If you do not cancel, you will automatically receive the ticket for the next month. However, the ticket can always be cancelled at the end of each month.

A regional train in Groß Brütz, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jens Büttner

What happens to existing subscriptions?

This varies depending on your current transport association. In principle, the €49 ticket is an additional subscription and does not automatically replace the existing offers of the transport companies and associations.

Existing season ticket holders should therefore contact the transport company that issued the ticket as soon as possible to find out whether they need to take action to convert their subscription to a Deutschlandticket.

For whom is it worth changing the subscription?

The €49 ticket is especially worthwhile for commuters using regional transport between different cities: in many cases, the Deutschlandticket will cost them a fraction of what they have had to pay for their subscription up to now.

It's worth noting that those who mainly travel by bus and train in their own city should do their maths before snatching up a subscription to the new ticket. It is true that many other public transport season tickets are usually more expensive than the Deutschlandticket.

However, they often include additional perks such as taking another person along on the weekend, a dog or bicycle.

In Berlin, for example, the Umweltkarte (environment ticket) is transferable. In the evenings and at weekends, two adults and up to three children (up to and including 14 years) are allowed to travel together all on one ticket. The Deutschlandticket does not yet provide for such possibilities.

Several states, such as Hesse and Hamburg, are rolling out special tickets for people who receive social benefits. The discounted Deutschlandticket will set passengers back €31 per month in Hesse and only €19 for those receiving benefits in the city-state of Hamburg.

Will more expensive single and monthly tickets continue to be offered?

Yes, single and weekly tickets will of course also continue to be offered, as not everyone is interested in a €49 monthly ticket.

In general, it is still unclear how many people will buy the €49 ticket.

The Association of German Transport Companies has estimated that there will be about 5.6 million new customers.

Eleven million existing subscription customers will switch to the Deutschlandticket, according to the forecast.