Most of Germany to see return of summer weather

In recent weeks, the weather in Germany has been characterised by grey skies, rain, strong winds, and limited sunshine, leading to the cancellation of numerous festivals and outdoor events.

But for those yearning for summer, there is good news on the horizon as the latter half of the week promises a much brighter outlook.

Meteorologists from the German Weather Service (DWD) have predicted a return to summer-like temperatures from Wednesday through the weekend, coupled with minimal chances of heavy rainfall.

The sun is poised to grace the entire country, accompanied by temperatures ranging from 22 to 25C in lower areas and 19 to 20C in higher regions. The good news is that this pleasant weather is likely to persist in many places until the weekend. Notably, rainfall is not expected until the latter half of next week.

Friday is set to be the highlight of the week with abundant sunshine throughout most of the country.

However, towards evening, cloud cover will increase in the western regions, with isolated showers expected overnight. In the northeast, temperatures will be moderately warm, fluctuating between 22 to 24C, while the southern and western regions will experience summery temperatures ranging from 25 to 32C.

Saturday's forecast indicates a mix of potentially intense showers and thunderstorms in the northwest, with the south and east seeing relatively sunnier conditions, although isolated thunderstorms can't be ruled out there. Highs will range from 22C along the North Sea to as high as 32C in Freiburg.

Sunday is expected to bring drier conditions once again. Despite a blend of sun and clouds, scattered showers and occasional thunderstorms are possible, particularly in the southern regions. But summer-like conditions will persist throughout most of the country, with temperatures ranging from 20 to 32C.

As the week progresses, Monday and Tuesday are likely to be influenced by the weekend's humidity and see some thunderstorms, particularly in the southeast, while the northwest will experience calmer conditions.