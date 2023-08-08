How summer storms are disrupting transport in northern Germany

Advertisement

Gale-force winds, showers and thunderstorms tore across northern Germany on Monday evening, causing significant travel disruptions in the states of Schleswig-Holstein, Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania, Hamburg and Lower Saxony.

Though emergency services reported limited damage on-land due to Storm Zacharias, there was rail disruption on busy trains lines and numerous ferries cancelled their services to islands in the Baltic and North Sea.

Marine traffic has been particularly hard hit by the extreme weather. In the middle of the school holidays, ferries to and from the islands of Hiddensee and Rügen have been suspended entirely, including the Wittower ferry and water taxi services.

Ships operating out of Kipp, Zingst and the Fischland-Darst-Zingst peninsula have also been cancelled due to the stormy conditions.

Two major ferry services operating services to Scandinavia - TTLines and Scandlines - postponed departures on Monday but reported they were running once again as normal on Tuesday.

Towards Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein, holidaymakers and commuters also faced difficulties due to the thunderstorms, high winds and torrential rain.

Passengers travelling to Helgoland and from the Hallig islands to the mainland will have to navigate disruptions well into Tuesday due to the ongoing stormy conditions, according to media reports.

FRS Helgoline, a transport operator running services between Hamburg, Cuxhaven and Helgoland, reported that tickets booked on the HS Halunder Jet would no longer be valid for that service on Tuesday.

Other services could also be cancelled or postponed if the weather worsens in the region throughout the day.

Rail disruptions

Firefighters in Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania said numerous trees had been felled by the high winds during the storm but were relatively quickly cleared away.

However, further along the coast in Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein, Zacharius caused flooding and major delays to rail services.

On Monday, the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) issued a storm surge warning for the evening high tide on the North Sea coast on Monday.

But Hamburg also experienced heavy flooding, especially at the fish market and the car park at the museum harbour in Neumühlen. There, the Elbe rose to about 1.5 metres above average high water and spilled over the edges of the quay.

The flooded fish market and fish auction hall in Hamburg on Monday night. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Daniel Bockwoldt

Due to a fallen tree, some regional trains between Flensburg, Kiel and Hamburg were also delayed throughout the afternoon on Monday.

There were also disruptions along the key commuter line between Hamburg and Hanover, and to and from the popular holiday destination of Sylt.

Services running to towns in Hamburg's commuter belt, including Heide and Itzehoe, were also heavily affected.

Passengers traveling in the area on Tuesday are advised to check the Deutsche Bahn website to see if their train is running as scheduled.

Storms continue on Tuesday

According to the German Weather Service (DWD), gale-force winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue to batter the northern half of the country on Tuesday.

Most regions will see showers throughout the day, with temperatures reaching highs of just 17-21C.

In the south, in contrast, things will be dry and relatively sunny, with the mercury hitting 24C in some areas.

However, things could start looking up in the northern half of the country around mid-week.

"It won't be perfect summer weather with plenty of sunshine," said DWD meteorologist Karsten Kürbis. "But it should at least remain mostly dry from Wednesday onwards, and temperatures will rise."

By the end of the week, temperatures in the north are expected to reach 20C to 25C and residents in the northern states will also be enjoying more sunshine.