13,000 evacuated in Düsseldorf after WWII bomb found
Around 13,000 people have been
told to temporarily leave their homes in the western German city of Düsseldorf after a Second World War-era US bomb was found, firefighters said Monday.
The one-ton United States-made bomb was to be defused overnight after it was discovered during work in the area near the city zoo, the fire brigade said.
All residents within 500 metres were asked to evacuate the area on Monday evening. Some carried their pets with them as they temporarily left their homes.
The ground in German cities remains riddled with unexploded ordnance that is regularly discovered on construction sites, 78 years after the Second World War.
In 2017, the discovery of a 1.4-ton bomb in Frankfurt forced the evacuation of 65,000 people.
In December 2021, a Second World War bomb exploded at a construction site near Munich station, injuring four people and disrupting rail traffic.
READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How many WWII bombs are still being found in Germany?
Comments
See Also
The one-ton United States-made bomb was to be defused overnight after it was discovered during work in the area near the city zoo, the fire brigade said.
All residents within 500 metres were asked to evacuate the area on Monday evening. Some carried their pets with them as they temporarily left their homes.
The ground in German cities remains riddled with unexploded ordnance that is regularly discovered on construction sites, 78 years after the Second World War.
In 2017, the discovery of a 1.4-ton bomb in Frankfurt forced the evacuation of 65,000 people.
In December 2021, a Second World War bomb exploded at a construction site near Munich station, injuring four people and disrupting rail traffic.
READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How many WWII bombs are still being found in Germany?
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.