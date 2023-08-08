13,000 evacuated in Düsseldorf after WWII bomb found

Advertisement

The one-ton United States-made bomb was to be defused overnight after it was discovered during work in the area near the city zoo, the fire brigade said.

All residents within 500 metres were asked to evacuate the area on Monday evening. Some carried their pets with them as they temporarily left their homes.

The ground in German cities remains riddled with unexploded ordnance that is regularly discovered on construction sites, 78 years after the Second World War.

In 2017, the discovery of a 1.4-ton bomb in Frankfurt forced the evacuation of 65,000 people.

In December 2021, a Second World War bomb exploded at a construction site near Munich station, injuring four people and disrupting rail traffic.

