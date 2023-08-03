Summer set to return to Germany with mid-August heatwave

Advertisement

Following day after day of wet and windy weather since the end of July, many people in Germany are asking themselves when - and if - the weather will feel summery again. And more than just a brief window of sunshine before the next downpour begins.

There’s good news for avid beach or lake-goers and those who simply fancy a sunny stroll: Deutschland is set to see toasty temperatures by the middle of the month, according to meteorologists.

According to forecasts from the German Weather Service (DWD), temperatures will then rise again to slightly over 30C, but will steer clear of heat waves such as the one the country saw in mid-July when the mercury shot up to 38C.

On Monday, August 14th, the 30C mark will even be broken in Berlin, eastern Germany and the southwest, with temperatures in the high 20s expected elsewhere, according to DWD. The rest of the week is predicted to see clear skies and a lot of sunshine.

Until then, however, it will remain “autumnal”, according to DWD metrologist Peter Crouse.

"For at least another week, relatively cool temperatures and changeable weather are to be expected," Crous told news website t-online, as "one low-pressure area after the other" will pass over the country.

Until this Saturday, temperatures between 19 and 22C are expected around Germany. On Sunday and Monday, it could be considerably cooler with highs around 18C and on and off rainy weather.

Warmer-than-average temperatures

But the current cool days should not give the wrong impression, said DWD, who on Tuesday announced that July was once again “too warm” compared to average temperatures of previous years.

The average July temperature of 18.7C was 1.8C higher than Germany's average temperatures in the International Reference Period from 1961 to 1990.

The mercury was also 4C higher than the latest reference period between 1991 to 2020, according to the evaluation of the approximately 2000 DWD measuring stations.

