9 essential apps for foreigners living in Frankfurt

Getting around with the RMV app

Whether you're looking to check train, tram or bus schedules, or book a ticket, this is your go-to app for transport in Frankfurt and the Rhine Main region. Even if you're offline (or have a painfully spotty connection) it lets you search the best connections directly in your area.

Especially user-friendly and with an English-language option, the app also lets users book transport sharing services near them, be it an e-scooter or good ol' conventional car. It also has all the latest transport offers on hand for purchase with one click, including the much-awaited Deutschlandticket.

Frankfurt History App

This versatile app from the Frankfurt History Museum maps out all historical sites around the city - whether well-known tourist attractions or hidden corners - and connects them with personal stories, recordings, video clips and audio tours. If you don’t know where to start, a GPS function alerts users to sites directly in their vicinity.

The app was recently updated to include over 1,000 places related to a darker chapter of the city’s history: National Socialism. An extensive library of audio tours guides users through whatever historical theme they choose - and gives history buffs the chance to create their own tours.

Ordering in with Uber Eats

We get it, everyone has days where they can't be bothered to cook dinner, or even make it to the Rewe down the road. While there is no shortage of food delivery apps in Frankfurt, Uber Eats is arguably the most ubiquitous, with a wide selection of every type of cuisine imaginable, either for pick-up or to be delivered to your door. There are also a slew of daily deals and vouchers.

Biking around with Komoot

The user-updated app Komoot keeps riders up the date on the best paths for bikes, whether you're looking to commute to work or embark on an epic cycling tour down the Main river while taking in stunning views of vineyards.

It also features sections on both the 20 best biking and hiking trails around Frankfurt for those looking for an Ausflug as the temperatures heat up. If you're worried you won't be able to bike at your best as the midday sun glares down, the app ranks all tours by difficulty, from beginner to hey, only try this if you've been training those calf muscles.

People sit on the banks of the Main river in Frankfurt. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Hannes P Albert

Being where the music is playing with RA Advisor

Within Germany, cities such as Berlin and Cologne are most known for their buzzing and eclectic nightlife, but Frankfurt also brings in top talent. Created by cult music magazine Resident Advisor, RA helps you keep track of all the great festivals, dance music events, club nights and parties going on, with personalised alerts so that you don’t miss out on any of the fun.

Connecting with other international residents through InterNations and Meetup



Frankfurt attracts an especially large number of foreign professionals who chose the city specifically for their jobs - even if (initially) doubtful about just how much it has to offer for downtime. The InterNations app keeps international residents up to date on fun events taking place in the city, be it an after-work summer networking event or weekend wine tasting trip. Sign up to receive alerts on the best nearby events catered to your personal interests.

For more events in English or meeting like-minded people, the Meetup.com app is also a great resource to see what’s going on near you, whether an expats' gathering at a local Weinstube (wine bar) or board games night.

Staying safe in the event of an emergency

Some dangerous situations, such as the spread of smoke or severe weather, are something you definitely want to know about - and preferably as quickly as possible. The NINA app provides users with up-to-the-minute alerts on whatever the situation is, from minor inconveniences to urgent matters.

For example, if a World War II bomb is found during a construction project in Frankfurt - as it often is - you'll know right away whether (and when) your neighbourhood is being evacuated, and if a heavy thunderstorm is coming, NINA will tell you that it's better to stay at home.

Saving cash (and the environment) with Too Good To Go

If you want to do something against food waste and also save some money, "Too good to go" is the way to go. Various restaurants and bakeries in and around Frankfurt are offering their leftover food here at a special price. The app sorts by location or pick-up time. During the day, portions can be reserved and paid for via the app - and each offer shows the time at which the food will be ready for collection.

In Frankfurt participants include popular chains such as Coffee Fellows and Schäfer’s bakery.

Never get a parking ticket with HandyParken

This app is a must-have for anyone who owns a car in Frankfurt, as it allows users to conveniently pay for parking and to avoid the hassle of traditional parking payment methods.

Frankfurt has various parking zones, each with different rules and rates and the Handyparken app provides users with information about the specific parking zones in the city and their corresponding tariffs.

Users can easily identify their current location within a zone using GPS or by manually selecting the zone and the app calculates the applicable parking fee based on the chosen zone and duration.