Germany to see temperatures up to 37C after cool start to July

For many, the start of July in Germany felt more like autumn than summer, with windy and rainy weather throughout the weekend and start of the week - the result of a low-pressure zone over Scandinavia, reported wetter.de.

The cool temperatures are continuing to stretch into Tuesday: Germany is slated to see variable weather with gusts of wind of up to 60 km per hour, especially in the north of the country.

Local thunderstorms are also expected on Tuesday afternoon, according to the German Weather Service (DWD). "So there is no real summer feeling yet," said meteorologist Marco Puckert.

In the south of Germany, it will be much warmer, however, with the mercury reaching up to 27C and seeing only a light breeze.

Wednesday will also see windy weather, with downpours and hail in some regions. Temperatures will reach a high of 22C, and lows of 9C at night, around the country. Northern Germany could see gusts of wind exceeding 90 km per hour.

Summer heat to begin on Thursday

Thursday will also start off with dreary grey weather, rain storms and strong wind blowing in the north. But the sun will slowly begin to emerge throughout the day, with temperatures rising to 30C in and around Stuttgart, according to wetter.de.

A “low pressure system” will form over Western Europe, bringing hot air from Africa northwards, reported DWD. From Friday, temperatures could reach the 30C mark in eastern Germany and 34C mark in the west.

On Saturday the mercury will range between 26C to 32C, with lots of sunshine.

Sunday will be even warmer, likely marking the hottest day of the year so far. Meteorologists predict temperatures between 35C to 37C along the Rhine, whereas the rest of the country will see between 29C and 32C.

Europe as a whole will experience sizzling temperatures, with southern Spain set to see a record-breaking 45 to 47C over the weekend, reported DWD.

At least in Germany, there will be some relief from the heat on Monday, as a cold front will cause thunderstorms and temperatures to dip again into the start of next week.

