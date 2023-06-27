How German cities are adapting to rising temperatures

Advertisement

Summers in Germany are getting warmer, leading to an increase in heatwaves, which pose a significant health risk for the population: on average between 5,000 and 20,000 heat-related deaths are reported each year in Germany.

Health Minister Lauterbach is hoping to change that with a heat protection plan which, as he announced on Monday, he aims to put into action this summer.

Lauterbach has already discussed concrete actions with other ministries and experts from municipalities, as well as the nursing profession, and wants to launch heat protection measures in the next few weeks.

The plan is expected to take inspiration from France, which implements protective measures on a nationwide scale based on the severity of the heat wave, including contacting and warning older people of oncoming heatwaves, promoting regular hydration and establishing a dedicated website to provide information on heat protection.

"We have done too little in the past - we want to make up for that now," said Lauterbach.

Cities getting ahead

But while the federal government is yet to take concrete action, many cities throughout Germany have already begun implementing measures to protect residents from rising temperatures.

Compared to rural areas, cities in Germany are particularly affected by heatwaves due to the so-called "urban heat island effect", whereby dense urban structures, extensive use of heat-absorbing materials like concrete and asphalt, and limited green spaces contribute to the buildup and retention of heat.

In the city of Mannheim in Baden-Württemberg, which is particularly affected by rising temperatures, the local authorities are actively promoting the "greening" of roofs and facades, which means covering them in grasses or plant life. A thousand new trees are also planted in the city area every year.

A drinking water fountain stands on the Alter Meßplatz in Mannheim. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Uwe Anspach

In the long run, Mannheim aims to become a "sponge city", by adapting more of its surfaces to absorb rainwater and retain it as long as possible, rather than channelling it and draining it away.

Berlin was the first federal state to develop a heat protection concept for the healthcare sector which includes measures such as drinking recommendations, cooler storage of medications, and relocating high-risk patients to air-conditioned rooms.

Cologne has a similar heat action plan to Berlin, which also focuses on older people and many other German cities and municipalities have comparable plans.

The city of Speyer in Rhineland-Palatinate, one of the hottest cities in the country, set a goal several years ago to contribute to mitigating climate change with a climate protection concept and has already been implementing strategies to protect residents from soaring temperatures.

The sun sets behind the cathedral in Speyer, Rhineland-Palatinate. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marius Becker

Short-term measures in Speyer include the creation of "mobile green rooms" - pop-up green spaces with foliage-laden walls located in areas of the city centre where temperatures regularly reach the highest point. New seating areas have also been set up under trees or sunshades, creating small oases for cooling and drinking water dispensers are also dotted around the city.

Leipzig is also developing a heat action plan, providing protection and behavioural tips for vulnerable groups. They are also implementing strategies such as street tree planting, roof and facade greening, and setting up cool places within the city.

Long-term difficulties

But transforming cities into climate-resilient spaces is not an overnight task; urban development plans need to incorporate specific guidelines and make sure that they are implemented.

One crucial step will be to move away from dark materials that retain heat and to instead prioritise light colours and materials that do not reflect heat strongly. City planners and construction project managers need to consider these factors and integrate heat protection into their building plans.

There also needs to be more knowledge sharing and financial resources directed toward implementing heat protection measures throughout the country.