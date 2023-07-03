Germany's longest footbridge opens in Hesse

Advertisement

Suspended over a valley at an impressive height of approximately 100 metres, the "Skywalk Willingen" offers breathtaking views for those brave enough to walk across it. The 1.3 metre-wide bridge can hold up to 750 people at a time.

While it was initially touted as the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge, this title was claimed by the "Sky Bridge 721" in the Czech Republic last year, which has a total length of 721 metres.

However, the "Skywalk Willingen" holds its own distinction as the "longest free-hanging suspension bridge in the world without support cables," as proudly proclaimed on the official website.

From the bridge, visitors can see the low mountain landscape of the North Hessian Upland, the Ettelsberg mountain and the Hochheide tower, as well as aerial views of the Grebensteine nature reserve in the valley below.

Originally scheduled for completion in autumn 2022, the bridge opened on Saturday, July 1st, following a year and a half of construction.

The bridge, including the structural design, permits, and surrounding work, cost over €4.5 million, and according to Mayor Thomas Trachte, the municipality of Willingen welcomes the investment and hopes that it will attract up 100,000 visitors per year.

Those excited to take a stroll along the bridge should note, however, that the Skywalk has certain weather-related restrictions. A sophisticated security system is in place, which is triggered by wind sensors strategically positioned along the bridge. If these sensors detect gusts exceeding safety limits, access to the bridge is automatically restricted.

What does it cost to visit the bridge?

The entrance fee for the bridge is €11 for adults and €8.50 for children between 6 and 15 years old.

Tickets can be purchased on-site at vending machines and online.

Visitors can cross the new attraction in the morning from 9 am until dusk, which during summer months is around 9 pm.