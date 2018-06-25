10 odd tourist attractions in Germany you shouldn't miss

Advertisement

Are you the kind of person that enjoys seeking out the strange or quirky attractions?

Maybe you’ve already seen the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Cologne Cathedral or Munich’s Glockenspiel, so you want to find something a bit more off the beaten track. If so, look no further.

We've compiled some of the most peculiar attractions nationwide that can offer something much more memorable than the typical big-name sights.

1. Dachshund Museum

Seppi Küblbeck (l) and Oliver Storz with their three dachshunds in front of the Dachshund Museum in Regensburg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Armin Weigel

If you love these short-legged sausage dogs, then the Dachshund Museum may already be at the top of your list for “awwws”.

Formerly located in Passau, Bavaria, but recently reopened in Regensburg, this museum claims it's the only one in the world dedicated solely to these pint-sized canines. With 5,000 exhibits ranging from the history of the Dachshund as a hunting dog in Germany to characteristics of the breed, this museum is jam-packed with Dachshund-themed toys, trinkets, photos and more.

And no need to worry: dogs are allowed to visit too.

2. The world’s narrowest alley

A man squeezes along the narrowest street in the world in Reutlingen, Baden-Württemberg. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Franziska Kraufmann

Want to see something your mates have probably never seen? Then Spreuerhofstraße may just be what you are looking for.

Located in Reutlingen, Baden-Württemberg, Spreuerhofstraße is the bonafide Engste Straße der Welt (narrowest alley in all the world). That's at least what the Guinness Book of World Records says.

Not ideal for the claustrophobic, this lane (you could probably call it a crack) ranks in first place as narrowest street by measuring in at 31 centimetres at its narrowest and 50 centimeters at its widest.

3. The Great Heidelberg Tun

The Heidelberg Tun or Großes Fass. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Now, this one is just a rip-roaring good time.

The Great Heidelberg Tun, or Großes Faß, is a gigantic wine vat housed within the cellars of the majestic Heidelberg Castle.

The container itself is made of wood from over 130 different oak trees and has a capacity of roughly 219,000 litres. Talk about a good wine party.

Today, the vat is not used to store wine, but does attract tourists from around Europe. As an added bonus, a dance floor has been constructed on top of the vat, in case the boozy atmosphere makes you feel a bit footloose.

5. Frankenstein Castle