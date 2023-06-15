Deutsche Bahn to launch 'simplified' DB Navigator app with English option

Advertisement

Frequent rail travellers will likely be used to opening the DB Navigator app on their smartphone to buy tickets, show their rail cards or check routes and travel updates.

They may also be used to experiencing technical difficulties.

That's one of the reasons the company is working on an update to the app that it claims will simplify the experience for users, provide a more comprehensive English-language option and offer new features for planning their journey.

In future, people should receive immediate updates showing when their ticket is no longer linked to a specific train due to delays or cancellations.

Cyclists should also be able to quickly and easily add a bike ticket after purchasing their original ticket - even on long-distance services.

In addition, Deutsche Bahn is working on an update that would show the layout of the train and all its amenities in a more intuitive way via the app.

According to a spokesperson for the German rail company, the new app will completely replace the current DB Navigator app in the first quarter of 2024. This will happen automatically, and people with the app downloaded won't have to do anything.

However, interested customers can currently test the updated version by searching for "Next DB Navigator" on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.