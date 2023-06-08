Deutsche Bahn launches summer ICE tickets for less than €10

Advertisement

According to Deutsche Bahn, the tickets for IC and ICE trains will be available to purchase between June 11th and July 31st and will be valid for travel during the summer months.

The €9.90 tickets generally cover short distances between nearby cities, including Bremen to Hamburg, Cologne to Düsseldorf, Augsburg to Munich and Dresden to Leipzig.

However, people with a Bahncard 25 or 50 can get an extra 25 percent off their ticket price, meaning they can travel on a long-distance train for just €7.40.

The tickets will be sold on the DB Navigator app, Deutsche Bahn website and at in-station service points, the company said.

Though the offer is meant to run for a number of weeks, the number of discounted tickets available will be capped at around a million.

Deutschlandticket

The summer deal comes a month after the launch of Germany's Deutschlandticket - a €49 monthly travel deal that allows people to travel all around Germany on local and regional transport.

According to the latest figures, around seven million people have set up a subscription for the €49 ticket so far.

With its latest offer, Deutsche Bahn appears to be attempting to woo people back onto its long-distance IC and ICE trains - especially customers who are travelling relatively short distances.

