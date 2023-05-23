7 unmissable events in Germany this June

Advertisement

2nd to 11th of June, Hessentag in Pfungstadt

The Hessentag is an annual festival held in different cities across the state of Hesse to highlight the vielfalt (variety) of the region.

This year's Hessentag will be held in Pfungstadt, a small town in the Darmstadt-Dieburg district in southern Hesse, approximately 17 kilometres southwest of the city of Darmstadt.

The 60th edition of the festival will be a special "anniversary Hessentag" for the town, as it's been 50 years since Pfungstadt hosted its first Hessentag in 1973.

This year's event aims to bring the entire region of Hesse closer to Pfungstadt and to "foster a sense of unity" for visitors. There'll be a variety of cultural performances, concerts, parades, exhibitions, and culinary delights, providing a vibrant celebration of Hessian culture and traditions.

June 8th – 18th: Bachfest in Leipzig

If you’re a baroque music fan (who isn’t?) then Leipzig is the place for you this June.

An open-air concert on the market in front of the Old Town Hall in Leipzig during Bachfest, 2017. Photo: pa/obs/Leipzig Tourismus und Marketing GmbH | Andreas Schmidt

This year’s Bachfest – which has been running in various forms for over 100 years – will mark the three-hundred-year anniversary of the world-famous composer taking on the role of director of music at the St. Thomas Church in Leipzig in 1723.

To celebrate, there'll be over 150 events where renowned international musicians and groups will honour the musical legacy of the forward-thinking composer.

June 9th - 11th, Eurofolk Festival in Ingelheim am Rhein

For 50 years, the picturesque town of Ingelheim am Rhein on the banks of the Rhine has been host to a vibrant folk festival.

The Eurofolk Festival has garnered a dedicated following over the years, particularly among the hippie community.

In this year's 51st edition, the festival will host an array of live musical performances on two stages as well as diverse stalls brimming with tasty treats, stylish apparel, musical instruments, and other unique items to buy for everyday and special occasions.

June 17th – 25th Kieler Woche in Kiel

Kieler Woche or "The Kiel Week" is one of the largest sailing events in the world. It combines competitive sailing races with a lively festival atmosphere, featuring concerts, street performances, art exhibitions, and a spectacular fireworks display.

People watch passing sailing ships during the traditional windjammer parade at the end of Kiel Week in the Kiel Fjord from the beach in Friedrichsort. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Gregor Fischer

Visitors can see a variety of international regattas at the Olympic Centre Schilksee and watch hot-air balloons, hot-air ships, and model balloons take to the skies at the Nordmarksportfeld.

Meanwhile, there'll be live music and theatre performances at the open-air stages at Krusenkoppel and the Fördebühne.

June 16th – July 16th: Tollwood Festival, Munich

The Summer Tollwood Festival in Munich is a month-long celebration of arts, music, culture, and environmental awareness, featuring an exciting program of concerts, theatrical performances, exhibitions, workshops, and food stalls.

The Weltsalon (world saloon) offers a platform for discussions, lectures, and workshops on pressing social and environmental issues where experts, activists, and artists come together to address topics like climate change, human rights, and global justice.

Renowned national and international musicians and bands from a diverse range of genres like pop, rock, folk, and jazz will perform on multiple stages and there'll be a delightful array of international cuisine with food stalls offering traditional Bavarian dishes to global delicacies.

June 21st Fête de la Musique in Berlin

Fête de la Musique, also known as World Music Day, is an international music festival celebrated on June 21st each year in Berlin.

Members of an Indonesian wedding procession from Lombok perform in front of the Konzerthaus on Gendarmenmarkt as part of the Fête de la Musique. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Soeder

For one day, the festival fills the city's streets, parks, and venues with live music performances. Musicians from various genres and backgrounds, both amateur and professional showcase a diverse range of music styles throughout the day and night, with impromptu concerts often popping up in different neighbourhoods.

June 28th – July 2nd: Fusion Festival, Mecklenburg Western Pommerania

Fusion Festival is a renowned music and arts festival that takes place every year at a former military airfield in Lärz, Mecklenburg-Western Pommerania, in northeastern Germany.

It's become an iconic event in the European festival scene, and it's known for its unique atmosphere, eclectic music lineup, and emphasis on community and creativity.

As well as a diverse musical programme from renowned artists and underground talents, the festival also hosts numerous workshops and discussions.