7 reasons why June is the best month in Germany

Advertisement

Pleasant weather

Germany is known for its wechselhaftes Wetter (changeable weather) - with sudden heat waves followed by frosty cold spells. Even on some days in May, it might feel like winter hasn't truly ended. But in June, we can usually count on solidly warm - but not yet sizzling hot - weather that's in the mid-20s Celsius coupled with clear blue skies.

Granted, the idyll is often interspersed with thunder and monsoon-like rain when the mercury suddenly shoots up, but after a couple hours you can count on dry terrain and go back to enjoying your day at the beach, or outdoor swimming pool.

July and August tend to be much warmer, with German temperatures reaching as high as 43C mid-summer. In June, fans usually have not sold out at stores and you can still kick back in your A/C-free flat without sweating it.

READ ALSO: Ditching AC for 'Hitzefrei': Taking on the German summer as a Californian

Long days

After a long dark winter, the days get progressively longer - with the longest day recorded on the Summer Solstice on June 21st - officially marking the start of the season with more than 16 hours of sun. During these light evenings, it still feels like there's a lot of daytime left to enjoy after work.

People pour into parks, head to the Open Air Kino, or sit on sprawling outdoor beer garden and restaurant patios. Even playgrounds fill up with kids and their parents, who don’t seem to care it’s creeping past their usual bedtimes.

Guests enjoy the sun at a Hamburg Strandbad, or swimming spot at a lake. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Julian Weber

Strawberry trucks

Whether you live in a small Dorf or the centre of a big city, you can't miss 'em. These cute strawberry shaped trucks sell fresh regional Erdbeeren which are sweeter and juicer than anything you'll find in a big supermarket.

In June, the famous strawberry season is in full swing, just as Spargelzeit (asparagus season) comes to an end. Many ice cream shops also start selling Eis with a hearty heap of strawberry pieces.

Advertisement

The water

When temperatures heat up, Germans flock to a myriad of waterways, be it lakes, the North or Baltic Sea or one of the many rivers. In June they're usually not as packed as the rest of the summer, giving you a bit more space to stake a spot in the sand and have a BBQ or picnic with your mates - or go for a swim or just a long soak.

READ ALSO:

The festivals

While there are fun festivals in Germany throughout the summer, June is particularly jam packed with jovial happenings to rein in those holiday vibes. Whether it's the world's largest sailing festival in the northern seaside city of Kiel, or the Tollwood music and arts festival in Munich, there's plenty going on for all ages and interests.

Love is in the air

Or at least friendlier vibes. Unless you live in some smaller towns, Germany's not usually the country where you see smiley people out on the street greeting each other with a welcoming hallo. But after months of weird weather and gray skies, locals seem to warm up, ahem, quite literally in Juni.

It’s not uncommon to actually make eye contact and flash a smile at those you share a space with, whether they stroll by on the pavement or spread out next to you on the Strand.

READ ALSO: Ask an expert: Do Germans really hate small talk?

Advertisement

Not too full nor too empty

In both July and especially August, many businesses, schools and Kitas close, and people consequently go on holiday. You might arrive at your favourite restaurant or cafe to be greeted with a sign saying “Back on September 1st”.

But as this is also the holiday season in the rest of Europe, there could be more people seeking to sprawl out at a Strandbad (bathing beaches) or queuing for a Kugel (scoop) of ice cream. That’s not to say Germany is a ghost town in June, but there’s usually noticeably less Trubel, or hustle and bustle, than the rest of the summer months.

And in June, you can still look forward to them.