German train stabbing suspect charged with murder

Advertisement

Having previously ruled out a "terrorist" motive in the rampage that also wounded several other passengers, the prosecutor's office in the northern town of Itzehoe said in a statement the assailant had acted "out of anger about his in many ways unresolved personal situation".

In addition to the murder charges, he faces four counts of attempted murder.

The 33-year-old suspect named only as Ibrahim A. allegedly went on the stabbing spree on January 25th on a train travelling between the northern cities of Hamburg and Kiel.

A 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man who were acquainted with each other were killed in the attack and five people injured.

READ ALSO: Two dead in knife attack on train in northern Germany

Investigators found blood in four carriages of the train.

Passengers helped overpower the suspect and restrained him until police detained him at a railway station in the town of Brokstedt.The suspect, of no fixed abode, had only been released from prison in connection with a separate assault case one week before the attack, prosecutors said Thursday.

The man, of Palestinian origin, arrived in Germany in 2014 and had several previous convictions,

including for violent crimes.