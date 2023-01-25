BREAKING: Two dead in knife attack on train in northern Germany

The stabbings occurred on a train travelling between the cities of Hamburg and Kiel, a spokesman for the federal police force said.

The suspect was taken into custody at the railway station in the town of Brokstedt in Schleswig-Holstein.

It was not immediately clear how many people had been injured or how serious their condition was. Media reports cited around five wounded.

Regional interior minister Sabine Suetterlin-Waack said she was "shocked" by the attack and that her "thoughts were with the families and loved ones of the victims".

She added that federal and state police were "working closely together" to determine a motive.

Germany's national rail company said some trains on the line between Hamburg and Kiel had been cancelled to allow police to conduct their investigation.

Germany has been hit in recent years by several deadly knife attacks, some carried out by extremists and others by people suffering from serious psychological problems.

A Syrian jihadist was given a life sentence in May 2021 for stabbing a German man to death and severely wounding his partner in a homophobic attack in the eastern city of Dresden.

A German court in December sentenced a Syrian-born man to 14 years in prison for an Islamist knife attack on a train in which he injured four passengers.

Last year a German court committed a Somali man to a psychiatric hospital after he stabbed three people to death in the southern city of Würzburg in 2021.

READ ALSO: German court jails 'jihadist' for train stabbing