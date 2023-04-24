'I still have a lot to see': Meet the oldest living German at 113-years old

Advertisement

In her long life, Charlotte Kretschmann has experienced far more than fits into one of the many calendars hanging in her room.

Every now and then she takes a copy from the wall and leaves through it. One of them transports her out of her room and into the rocky world of the Dolomites mountains, and another displays radiant yellow tulips.

"I need everything to be beautiful, a little colourful. That way I still have a lot to see," the woman who is considered the oldest living German told DPA.

She points to photos of her great-grandchildren, crocheted Easter bunnies on the dresser and the three blown-up balloons: 113.

Large and purple, the numbers hang on her wall, reminding her of her record-breaking age.

World Wars and Reunification

Charlotte Kretschmann, who goes by “Lotte”, lived through many chapters of history before entering a retirement home in Kirchheim unter Teck, southeast of Stuttgart.

She has experienced many somber things and many glorious things, she said during a conversation there.

She has suffered through World Wars and endured economic crises, she has mourned the division of Germany just as much as she has celebrated reunification, she has seen currencies come and go, and even the coronavirus did not knock her down last summer.

"I just saw no one, heard no one and spoke to no one,” said Kretschman. “Fourteen days at the window watching every leaf. I don't want to go through that again."



Not surprisingly, many people ask her what the secret to her longevity is.

"It was doing sports frequently, exercising even in winter," said Kretschmann, who was the fastest sprinter in her sports club. "But certainly also my happy childhood."

Kretschmann inside of the care home. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Julian Rettig

Born in 1909 in what is now Wroclaw, Poland, she says she got everything she wanted from her parents.

"The most beautiful little dresses, good nutrition, loving care," Kretschmann recalled. She met her husband Werner while doing sports, and they often danced together, a Liebe auf den ersten Blick, "love at first sight," as she said.

During the Second World War, the couple's happiness was cut short. Werner was called up as a soldier to France and then to the East, while Kretschmann fled to the West with their daughter. The couple found each other again after the war through the Red Cross and settled in Stuttgart.

Kretschmann survived both her husband and daughter, and until only a few years ago she also lived alone. Then she decided to move into a home after suffering a brain haemorrhage.



Was everything else better - and perhaps simpler - in the past than it is today in a world of climate change, energy crisis and a renewed Cold War?

"You know," Kretschmann said, shrugging, "Every generation has lived its life. And we got through it after the First World War and after the Second."

Kretschmann said she dreams often and in very tangible images of the past decades, which add up to far more than a century. Of her parents and childhood, her daughter and her husband.

Then she wakes up, suddenly realising that this was all a dream.

"I'm often very unhappy then, and I cry too."

‘150 percent’

Kretschmann takes care of her appearance even in her old age; she goes to the hairdresser every fortnight, she says.

You can't really see her age: Kretschmann still reads the newspaper, she likes to drink a glass of red wine with dinner and loves chocolate.

"My head is 150 percent in the right place," she says proudly, adding that it’s just a wheelchair that's giving her a hard time at the moment.

Charlotte Kretschmann with her son Peter Baur at the care home in Baden-Württemberg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Julian Rettig

She wants to be able to use her walker again and therefore trains regularly with the physiotherapist.

She has painted nails and wears perfume. "I've kept my vanity," she says, "and I don't want to do without it in everyday life.”

And she spends this everyday life not only with her grandchildren and distant relatives, but also shares it with the world via social media.

With the help of her grandson, the 113-year-old posts snapshots of her life with her almost 5,000 followers every now and then, whether it's shopping, Christmas or an excursion. "Even my niece in America can see me," she says proudly.

"In terms of her way of being", his grandmother is simply much younger, said her grandson Peter Baur. And if she continues like this, she still has some time ahead of her, he added.

Charlotte Kretschmann does not worry about death either, nor fear it.

"There's no point,” she said, “it will just happen at some point.”