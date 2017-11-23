Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Life expectancy much lower in Germany compared to EU neighbours: study

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
23 November 2017
15:21 CET+01:00
life expectancyeuropehealtheu commission

Share this article

Life expectancy much lower in Germany compared to EU neighbours: study
Senior citizens on Mallorca, Spain. Photo: DPA.
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
23 November 2017
15:21 CET+01:00
A report published on Thursday by the EU Commission has found that average life expectancy in Germany pales in comparison to countries like Spain, Italy and France.

The report, which examined the health of people across the country, found that Germany ranked 18th among the 28 EU countries.

Whereas a baby born in Germany in 2015 can expect to live to an average age of 80.7 years, in Spain, this age is 83. In Italy, researchers found the average life expectancy to be 82.7 years and in France 82.4 years.

But the average age one is expected to reach in Germany is still slightly above the EU average, which is 80.6 years.

The countries that fared less well in the ranking were Lithuania (74.6 years), Bulgaria (74.7 years) and Latvia (74.8 years).

Cardiovascular diseases and cancer remain the most common cause of death in Germany, despite the fact the number of cardiovascular diseases has actually been declining since 2000. Meanwhile cancer as a cause of death has been on the increase.

Cases of diseases having to do with dementia have also become much more frequent, the report states. The number of deaths due to Alzheimer's disease for instance rose from 6,000 in 2000 to 35,000 in 2014.

Excess body weight, smoking and drinking are moreover problems that continue to affect the health of people in the Bundesrepublik.

“Up to 28 percent of the burden of disease in Germany in 2015 could be attributed to behavioural risk factors - one’s diet, smoking, alcohol consumption and low physical activity - as well as high body mass index," the authors of the report write.

life expectancyeuropehealtheu commission
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

What the collapse of coalition talks could mean for Germany and Europe

'With fake news, the people are the first line of defence'

What to know about the flu and getting vaccinated against it in Germany

Germany holding back on publishing info about 'contaminated egg scandal'

EU antitrust investigators target Volkswagen, Daimler

Can Berlin compete against London as a great capital city?

German study shows those who exercise regularly remain 'younger' longer

How far-right parties are faring across Europe
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How to convince German bosses to employ you... even without the language

10 genius quotes that get to the heart of the German language

10 genius quotes that get to the heart of the German language
Advertisement

Why anarchist Silvio Meier is mourned 25 years after his murder by neo-Nazis

12 words and phrases you need to survive in Hamburg

What the collapse of coalition talks could mean for Germany and Europe

How to discover Berlin through your stomach
Advertisement
8,418 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 genius quotes that get to the heart of the German language
  2. Giant swastika made of concrete excavated on Hamburg sports field
  3. How to convince German bosses to employ you... even without the language
  4. Here's how to make your Thanksgiving in Germany amazing
  5. 12 words and phrases you need to survive in Hamburg
Advertisement

Discussion forum

23/11
Munich babysitters wanted
23/11
BER - Berlin Brandenburg Airport
23/11
Freelancing, but full-time for one client only
22/11
Generali Vision can't charge when cancelling early
22/11
Munich babysitters available
22/11
Getting a trailer for my car
View all discussions

Noticeboard

21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
20/11
Car for sale in Düsseldorf
17/11
Proverbs & Jazz in Frankfurt
15/11
Participate in Our Demonstration Against Nuclear Weapons!
13/11
Poetry reading introduced by John Nettles about Else Lasker-
View all notices
Advertisement