Can the Last Generation climate activists bring Berlin to a 'standstill'?

"We're coming to Berlin, bringing the city to a standstill to get the government to move," the activist group said in a statement on its website.

As of Monday, 760 people from around the country had signed up, with the numbers continuing to grow, according to the organisation.

Starting on Wednesday, the activists are planning protests and "civil resistance" in the capital’s government quarter (Regierungsviertel).

A rally at the Brandenburg Gate is then slated for Sunday, April 23rd, followed by "blockade actions" throughout the city in the coming week.

"We can achieve a city standstill with 160 people ready to blockade every day," stated an internal letter from the group, obtained by the Berliner Morgenpost.

The climate activists have earned the nickname ‘climate stickers’ (Klimakleber) due to frequently gluing themselves to roads and infrastructure in an attempt to stymie traffic and gain attention.

The goal of the upcoming actions, as with their other protests, is to convince the government to enforce a speed limit of 100 kilometres per hour on the Autobahn, and issue a nationwide €9 ticket which can be used on all local and regional traffic.

The group has not yet responded to The Local’s request for comment on Monday morning.

How effective will the protests be?

The group, which says it has 300 members in Berlin, have already carried out several actions in capital, ranging from climbing the Brandenburg Gate to unfurl signs to gluing the themselves to the ground at BER and stopping planes from landing.

Mobility researcher Andreas Knie from the Social Science Research Center Berlin (WZB) told Morgenpost he did not think that the climate protesters would be large enough in numbers to stop all traffic amid their upcoming actions, even if they caused an inconvenience.

According to Last Generation on their website, at least five people are needed to block an eight-metre wide road with three lanes.

For smaller roads with two lanes, they called on at least four people to fully stop all traffic.

With 160 people, depending on the distribution, between 32 and 40 blockades could take place at the same time or spread over the day, according to Last Generation .

The duration of a blockade usually lasts between 15 minutes to more than an hour, depending on how long it takes the police to intervene.

Berlin's fire brigade said it is already preparing for potential public safety hazards.

"We have discussed distributing the rescue vehicles differently in the city," says Manuel Barth, spokesman for the German firefighters' union in Berlin-Brandenburg.

"Even if the vehicles are distributed in various locations, the fear is there that the city motorway will still be blocked at some point," says Barth. "The action is likely to significantly hamper Berlin in terms of safety."

‘Solutions for society’

Berlin's police have previously called for the activists to face seven days of detention following their road-blocking protest actions, which the group themselves bills as peaceful but that opponents say put the public in potentially dangerous and costly traffic situations.

Fellow climate protest movement Fridays for Future also criticised the group for "creating divisions."

"The climate crisis needs solutions for society as a whole, and we can only find and fight for them together, not by turning people against each other in everyday life,” said spokesperson Annika Rittmann.

In Hamburg, for example, the blockages particularly affected low income earners who can’t afford to live in the centre of the Harbour City, and who have limited options to get there with public transport due to its lack of expansion, she said.

"Something similar is to be feared in Berlin," amid the upcoming actions, added Rittmann.

