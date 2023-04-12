Fridays for Future criticizes Germany’s “Letzte Generation” climate protestors

Advertisement

The organization inspired by perhaps the world’s most famous environmental activist, Greta Thunberg, is criticizing the German Letzte Generation or “Last Generation” group for its recent tactics.

It follows Letzte Generation protests which blockaded Hamburg around Easter, specifically the Elbe tunnel.

Fridays for Future says the tactic particularly affected low income earners who can’t afford to live in downtown Hamburg, and who have limited options to get there with public transport due to its lack of expansion. It fears the same backlash in Berlin, where Letzte Generation plans to “bring Berlin to a standstill” in May.

Fridays for Future warned of the risk of backlash, and of losing public support for environmental causes.

“The climate crisis needs solutions for society as a whole and we can only find and fight for them together and not by turning people against each other in everyday life,” spokeswoman Annika Rittmann told the German Press Agency.

Letzte Generation is demanding a speed limit of 100 km/h on German autobahns and a €9 monthly nationwide ticket for public transport to address climate change -- among other measures.

The German group has achieved notoriety in recent months for blockading roads and Berlin’s BER Airport, as well as throwing mashed potatoes over a priceless Claude Monet painting at Potsdam’s Museum Barberini.

Fridays for Future, by contrast, organizes school walkouts by students on Fridays, to take part in climate protests.

