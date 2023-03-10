What we know so far about the shooting in Hamburg

What happened?

The shooting happened in northern Hamburg on Thursday evening, leaving eight people dead - including the suspected gunman, police said on Friday.

"Further people were injured by the crime, some of them seriously," police added.

The perpetrator targeted a Jehovah's Witness centre located between the Groß Borstel and Alsterdorf districts, where a community event was taking place at the time in the Kingdom Hall.

The Hamburger Abendblatt reported that participants had gathered at a Bible study group.

After shots were fired, the alarm was raised around 9.15 pm. Emergency services arrived to find several lifeless bodies and seriously wounded people.

Police and forensic investigators were at the scene on Friday morning securing evidence.

According to sources, the crime was being classified by authorities as a rampage, reported DPA.

What do we know about the suspected gunman?

Hamburg-based news magazine Der Spiegel reported that the suspect was a former member of the Jehovah's Witnesses community aged between 30 and 40, who was not known to authorities as an extremist. The magazine also reported that the weapon used was a pistol.

The suspect is said to have forcibly gained access to the building, where a service with up to 50 participants was being held, reported Spiegel.

However, the police could not provide any information on Friday morning - neither on the alleged perpetrator nor on the exact course of events.

Police at the scene in Hamburg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jonas Walzberg

Hamburg police have asked witnesses to come forward and upload any pictures or videos they may have to a special website.

Hamburg interior senator Andy Grote (Social Democrats) said a press conference would take place around lunchtime Friday, where details about the crime and the state of the investigation will be discussed.

Grote thanked the emergency services. "My express thanks go to the Hamburg police, who were on the scene very quickly and handled this extremely challenging situation in a highly professional and careful manner," he said.

What's the reaction?

Tributes have poured in for the victims and their families, including from Jehovah's Witnesses and other religious communities.

There are about 175,000 people in Germany, including 3,800 in Hamburg, who are Jehovah's Witnesses, a US Christian movement set up in the late 19th century that preaches non-violence and is known for door-to-door evangelism.

The Jehovah's Witnesses in Germany association said it was "deeply saddened by the horrific attack on its members".

The Archdiocese of Hamburg said on Twitter: "Several people have become victims of a brutal crime in Hamburg. Much is still unclear. We are shocked. Together we pray."

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), a former mayor of Hamburg, described the attack as a brutal act of violence in a tweet.

"Terrible news from Hamburg. Several members of a Jehovah's church fell victim to a brutal act of violence last night," he said on Friday morning.

"My thoughts are with them and their loved ones. And with the security forces who have gone through a tough operation." Police have yet to comment in detail on the victims.

Police officers stand in front of a Jehovah's Witness building in Hamburg. Shots fired at a Jehovah's Witnesses event killed several people and injured some on Thursday evening. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Tnn | Steven Hutchings

German federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said investigators were "working flat-out to determine the background" to the attack.

What other attacks have taken place in Germany?

Germany has been rocked by several attacks in recent years, both by jihadists and far-right extremists.

Among the deadliest committed by Islamist extremists is a truck rampage at a Berlin Christmas market in December 2016 that killed 12 people.

The Tunisian attacker, a failed asylum seeker, was a supporter of the Islamic State jihadist group.

Europe's most populous nation remains a target for jihadist groups in particular because of its participation in the anti-Islamic State coalition in Iraq and Syria.

Between 2013 and 2021, the number of Islamists considered dangerous in the country had multiplied by five to reach 615, according to Interior Ministry data.

But Germany has also been hit by several far-right assaults in recent years, sparking accusations that the government was not doing enough to stamp out neo-Nazi violence.

In February 2020 a far-right extremist shot dead 10 people and wounded five others in the central German city of Hanau.

And in 2019, two people were killed after a neo-Nazi tried to storm a synagogue in Halle on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur.