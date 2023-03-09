UPDATE: Eight dead in shooting at Jehovah's Witness centre in Hamburg

"Eight people were fatally injured, apparently including the suspected perpetrator," Hamburg police said in a statement, adding that several other people were injured in Thursday's attack, "some seriously".

Local media outlets reported that the shooting had left eight people seriously injured.

The first emergency calls were made around 9.15pm on Thursday after shots rang out at the building in the city's northern district of Groß Borstel, a police spokesman at the scene said.

An alarm for "extreme danger" in the area had been sounded using a catastrophe warning app, but Germany's Federal Office for Civil Protection lifted it shortly after 3am local time.

Hamburg police tweeted early Friday: "The police measures in the surrounding area are gradually being discontinued. Investigations into the background of the crime are continuing."

The port city's mayor, Peter Tschentscher, expressed shock at the shooting.

Sending his sympathies to the victims' families, he said emergency services were doing their utmost to clarify the situation.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said early on Friday that his thoughts were with the victims and their families.

"Several members of a Jehovah community fell victim to a brutal act of violence last night," Scholz tweeted. "My thoughts are with them and their loved ones."

Bible study group

In the non-descript, three-storey building, police said an event had been taking place on Thursday evening.

Jehovah's Witnesses had gathered for a weekly Bible study meeting, according to local daily Hamburger Abendblatt.

The first officers at the scene found several lifeless bodies and seriously wounded people, police said.

Police at the crime scene in Hamburg on Thursday evening. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jonas Walzberg

Hamburger Abendblatt reported that 17 unhurt people, who had been at the event, were being attended to by the fire brigade.

Officers heard a shot in the "upper part of the building" before finding a body in the area where it rang out, police said.

They said there were no indications of a perpetrator on the run. Instead the spokesman said the person uncovered in the upper part of the building was "possibly" the perpetrator.

"We have found a lifeless person in a community centre in [Groß Borstel] which we assume could be a perpetrator," Hamburg police tweeted early Friday morning.

"According to the current state of affairs, we assume that there is one perpetrator," police said in a separate tweet.