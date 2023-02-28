Disruption in Düsseldorf as Rheinbahn workers go on strike again

The strike from the union Verdi began at 3 am Tuesday night and is set to last 24 hours, with the possibility of an extension.

"The entire Rheinbahn network is affected, i.e. the city of Düsseldorf, the district of Mettmann, the city of Meerbusch and the connections to Duisburg, Krefeld, Neuss and Ratingen," Rheinbahn said in a statement.

Rheinbahn's customer centres will also remain closed. In the past weeks, public sector employees around Germany have been walking off the job, with the most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia particularly hard hit.

In addition to the Rheinbahn, daycare centres (Kitas) and various municipal services in Düsseldorf are also affected on Tuesday.

According to Verdi, these include street cleaning and garbage collection. There are also set to be “restrictions in hospitals and geriatric care facilities," Verdi said, pointing out that emergency services will be available.

To compensate for soaring inflation, Verdi is demanding a 10.5 percent pay increase for federal and local government employees - and at least an extra €500 per month for the coming year.

Actions at the two largest airports in North Rhine-Westphalia, including the Düsseldorf airport, saw the bulk of flights cancelled or delayed on Monday.

The strikes also led to the closure of many Kitas around the state, as Cologne’s public transport network KVB largely went out of service.

On Tuesday, public sector workers in Bavaria also went on strike, with municipal services in Bayreuth and Augsburg particularly affected.

These bus lines will still run on Tuesday in Düsseldorf



Despite the strike on Tuesday, however, Rheinbahn is trying to continue operations on some bus lines. Third-party and subsidiary companies, which are also otherwise in operation on behalf of Rheinbahn, are to take over these trips - though there are no guarantees, said the transport company.

Alternatively, passengers can use the "redy" app, which will show nearby alternative transport options, for example, those run by Deutsche Bahn.

The following bus lines will "probably run at the usual frequency, but not according to schedule", according to the Rheinbahn.

Line O5: Erkrath S - Erkrath-Hochdahl S - Trills - Hochdahler Markt - Sandheide - Willbeck - Erkrath Millrath S

Line O6: Erkrath, Haus Brück - Erkrath S - Unterfeldhaus - Kempen - Hochdahler Markt - Erkrath Millrath S

Line O14: (TaxiBus with registration): Ratingen, Fliedner Hospital - Lintorf, Town Hall - Ratingen - Lintorf, Mörikestraße

Line SB5: Düsseldorf Airport train station - Düsseldorf North Cemetery - Meerbusch-Büderich, Landsknecht U - Kaarst train station

Line 730: Freiligrathplatz U - Unterrath - Gerresheim - Eller - Reisholz - Benrath - Urdenbach, Südallee

Line 746: Velbert ZOB - Wülfrath - Mettmann, Jubiläumsplatz - Mettmann-Stadtwald S

Line 751: Ratingen-Hösel S - Ratingen-Lintorf - Düsseldorf Angermund S - Düsseldorf Kaiserswerth, Klemensplatz

Line 770: Velbert ZOB - Heiligenhaus - Ratingen-Hösel S

Line 771: Velbert ZOB - Heiligenhaus - Ratingen Ost S - Ratingen Mitte

Line 782: D-Heinrich-Heine-Allee - University Clinics - Hilden, Fork - Hilden, South S - Solingen Main Station

Line 785: Düsseldorf Heinrich-Heine-Allee U - Düsseldorf Reisholz S - Hilden Mitte - Hilden Süd S - Langenfeld-Richrath - Langenfeld S

Line 831: Krefeld, HPZ Uerdingen - Krefeld, Uerdingen station - Meerbusch, Lank-Latum - Meerbusch, Haus Meer U

Line 834: Oberkassel, Belsenplatz U - Nordfriedhof - Mörsenbroich - Düsseldorf main station