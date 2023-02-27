Most flights axed at airports in Germany's largest state as workers go on strike

In Cologne/Bonn, air traffic came to an almost complete standstill on Monday, according to a statement from the airport. Only two of the 136 planned flights are in operation amid the one-day warning strike.

Only one arrival from Vienna and one departure back to the Austrian capital were still scheduled to go ahead on Monday. Most flights were axed, while others were diverted - meaning passengers had to travel to another airport for their departure or landed somewhere other than planned.

Cologne/Bonn Airport had originally expected 15,000 travellers on the first day of the week.

According to Verdi union secretary Özay Tarim on Monday morning, the warning strike was "very successful".

"It shows the determination of the workers and that the employers have to move," said Tarim, who estimated that 90 percent of affected union employees had walked off the job at the Cologne/Bonn Airport.

In Cologne, there had also been legal disputes between the airport and Verdi over the manning of the airport fire department. In the end, both sides agreed that it must include 24 employees on emergency duty during the warning strike.

READ ALSO: More strikes planned as German union rejects public sector pay deal

The effects of the walk-out were also felt at Düsseldorf, the largest airport in North Rhine-Westphalia, where the word "cancelled" dominated the display board.

Of the 330 flights planned, only about one in four was set to go ahead.

Verdi is pressing for better pay for employees of private-sector companies at airports - or those who work at passenger, baggage and cargo controls. Amongst other things, Verdi is demanding significantly higher bonuses for Sunday and night shifts.

Public sector strikes

As well as these employees, public sector workers at Kitas (daycare centres), local transport and public authority offices also went on strike in some places in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s largest state, on Monday. Verdi is demanding 10.5 percent more money for public sector employees, and at least €500 a month.

Many Kitas in Cologne, Bonn, Troisdorf, Hennef and Gummersbach will also be affected by the walkouts. Municipal hospitals and waste disposal companies in the district of Cologne-Bonn-Leverkusen were also included in the actions, and people had to prepare for longer waiting times in offices.

In the Münsterland region, Verdi called for warning strikes at some city administrations and municipal operations.

The employers had presented an offer in the nationwide negotiations for federal and municipal employees. It includes a total pay increase of five percent in two steps and one-time payments totalling €2,500, which the unions rejected, saying it was insufficient.

