What travellers need to know about the German airport strikes Friday

Tens of thousands of airline passengers will have to prepare for cancellations and delays on Friday. The trade union Verdi has announced an all-day strike at the popular airports of Bremen, Dortmund, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich and Stuttgart.

According to the German airport association ADV, the warning strike will lead to 2,340 flight cancellations. "More than 295,000 passengers are becoming the pawn of Verdi's strike tactics," the association said, speaking of an "unprecedented escalation".

In an ongoing collective bargaining dispute, Verdi and the civil servants' association DBB are demanding 10.5 percent more income, but at least €500 more for approximately 2.5 million public employees.

Employers have continued to reject the demands, with the next round of negotiations set to take place in Potsdam on February 23rd and 24th.

Which airports are particularly affected?

Frankfurt airport, the largest in Germany and second busiest in Europe, warned in a press statement that "regular airport operations cannot be guaranteed.”

A full 1,005 flights were planned for Friday in Frankfurt, and operator Fraport said that 137,000 passengers would be affected.

"Passengers wishing to begin their journey in Frankfurt will not be able to reach their flight,” it added. Travellers are therefore strongly advised to "refrain from travelling to the airport".

Munich airport has also announced that it will be striking 700 flights on Friday. The strike is taking place at the start of the Munich Security Conference, one of the most important meetings on security policy worldwide. Yet flights for the conference are exempt from the suspension of normal passenger operations in Munich, the airport stressed.

The conference is working to be able to guarantee the arrival of participants, it added.

Passengers at Munich airport. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe

Germany’s Lufthansa has to cancel about 1,200 flights at its main locations in Frankfurt and Munich alone, a spokesman announced Wednesday evening.

At all of the airports, relief deliveries for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria are to be exempt from the strike action.

What are my alternatives?

Before giving up their flights, travellers should first contact their airline, which is required to notify passengers about flight cancellations and rebookings. An airport can only issue warnings.

If a flight is cancelled or delayed by more than three hours due to a strike, the airline must offer travellers alternative transportation to their destination - for example, by rebooking them on another flight. Because travelling on Friday is probably impossible at many airports, travel must be postponed until Saturday.

In many cases, airlines automatically rebook customers on a later flight.

For flights within Germany, train travel is another alternative. But take note that the prices continue to go up for a ticket.

For example, a ticket from Munich to Berlin with an ICE Sprinter went up from €55 to €175 after the strikes were announced on Tuesday evening. As of Thursday morning, this remained the price, with Deutsche Bahn’s booking website warning of a “high passenger load expected”.

For a ticket from Munich to Cologne, where Carnival celebrations began on Thursday, second-class tickets were as high as €171 on Thursday morning, up from €124.20 on Monday before the strikes were announced. Throughout Germany on Friday, Deutsche Bahn expects a high passenger load on all ICE, EC and IC routes.

Train passengers must therefore prepare not only for higher prices but also for long waiting times. It will be busier than usual at train stations, likely with queues to board trains, so travellers should be sure to arrive early and to reserve a seat. The same advice applies to drivers, who should brace themselves for traffic jams and carpool whenever possible.

Who is most affected?

Many people in Germany wanted to start their so-called ‘Faschungsferien’ (Carnival vacations) on Friday, which begin with the end of school classes in Bavaria and Saarland.

In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Thuringia, on the other hand, winter vacations end on Sunday. Many families had planned to return home on Friday at the latest.

Friday is in general a popular travel day in Germany, with many people beginning their ‘Feierabend’ (time off of work) earlier in the afternoon.