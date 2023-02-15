Flight cancellations expected as airport workers strike around Germany

The walkout is expected to cause delays and cancellations for tens of thousands of passengers, especially those travelling on domestic flights.

"The workers are jointly putting pressure on their respective employers because negotiations so far haven't achieved any results," Verdi deputy chairwoman Christine Behle said in a statement early on Wednesday.

Verdi is currently leading negotiations for public sector workers, airport ground crew and aviation security staff, demanding better pay at a time when workers are seeing their incomes eroded by the higher cost of living.

The one-day stoppage will affect airports in the cities of Bremen, Dortmund, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich and Stuttgart.

Flights delivering aid to earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria will not be impacted, Verdi said.

The union urged travellers to be understanding, and said it had made the strike announcement early to allow time for passengers to make alternative plans.

"Inflation, high energy and food prices are forcing many workers into a precarious situation," said Behle.

"They need significantly more money to make a living."

The union staged a similar strike at Berlin Brandenburg airport last month, leading to the cancellation or rescheduling of around 300 flights.

In the current collective bargaining negotiations, Verdi and the civil servants' association dbb are demanding 10.5 percent more income, but at least €500 more for the approximately 2.5 million employees in federal and local public service.

The new collective agreement will initially last for twelve months. The employers have so far rejected the demands.

The deputy chairwoman of Verdi, Christine Behle, said that there is still a catastrophic labor shortage among ground handling employees at airports. To change this situation, they need an attractive pay increase, she said.

"We urgently need better working conditions for air traffic employees, otherwise chaos is looming next summer," Behle told the Handelsblatt.