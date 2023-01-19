IN PHOTOS: Germany hit by sudden snowstorms and temperatures as low as -10C
Following a mild first half of January, snowstorms came to the Bundesrepublik this week, leading to slippery roads, but also better conditions for winter sports enthusiasts.
Following a mild first half of January, Germany saw a chilly turn this week, with the mercury dipping into the negatives around the country.
The temperatures, which dipped as low as -10C in mountainous areas and -4C at sea level, led to traffic jams and a few accidents around the country. But it also caused ski resorts to reopen their lifts, and people to bundle up and head outdoors into the white January.
Here's a look at some photos from around Germany on Thursday.
Many winter sports resorts, such as those in the Harz Mountains, prepared to restart the winter ski season. Several slopes around the country had closed as temperatures rose to springlike levels of 17C and higher at the start of January.
Not all animals seemed to mind the cold either, as evidenced by a few happy felines spotted scampering around in the snow.
