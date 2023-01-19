IN PHOTOS: Germany hit by sudden snowstorms and temperatures as low as -10C

Following a mild first half of January, Germany saw a chilly turn this week, with the mercury dipping into the negatives around the country.

The temperatures, which dipped as low as -10C in mountainous areas and -4C at sea level, led to traffic jams and a few accidents around the country. But it also caused ski resorts to reopen their lifts, and people to bundle up and head outdoors into the white January.

Here's a look at some photos from around Germany on Thursday.

Emergency personnel stand on a slope where a semi-truck has slid into a car in Kierspe, North Rhine-Westphalia. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Markus Klümper

On Thursday morning a school bus crashed into a street in Herdecke, North Rhine-Westphalia. Roads in the Flachland region remain especially icy. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Alex Talash

Many winter sports resorts, such as those in the Harz Mountains, prepared to restart the winter ski season. Several slopes around the country had closed as temperatures rose to springlike levels of 17C and higher at the start of January.

A snow cannon is in operation next to the Hexenritt chairlift on the Wurmberg in the Harz Mountains. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Swen Pförtner

In Germany, there's an old adage that "there's no such thing as the wrong weather, just wrong clothing". Many people put on their down jackets and shoes with good tractor and headed outside.

A woman walks through the snow-covered park at Moritzburg Castle, the former hunting lodge of the Wettin dynasty in Saxony. picture alliance/dpa | Robert Michael

A woman jogged Thursday along the Maschsee in Hanover. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Julian Stratenschulte

Not all animals seemed to mind the cold either, as evidenced by a few happy felines spotted scampering around in the snow.

Snow and raindrops fall on the fur of the cat Leo in Eppstein, Hesse on Thursday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sebastian Gollnow