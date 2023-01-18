Winter weather to hit Germany with up to 10 centimetres of snow forecast

"During the day the temperature will remain slightly above zero, but the nights will be frosty, except for directly at the costs," a German Weather Service (DWD) meteorologist told Spiegel Online.

By early Thursday morning, the mercury is set to dip to -4C in Berlin, -1C in Hamburg, -2C in Munich and -2C in Frankfurt, according to DWD in its Wednesday weather report, meaning that many will wake up to a white January.

Winter sports enthusiasts can rejoice: The snowfall, which will continue into the weekend, is expected to reach 10 centimetres in the Alps and low mountain ranges.

‘Bring back winter clothes’

For drivers, the sudden bout of cold also means that drivers will need to scrape ice off of windshields in the morning and being prepared for slippery roads and paths, said the meteorologist.

"Winter clothing can also be brought back out of the closet. When it comes to footwear, a little more tread is recommended," said the meteorologist.

Bikers in Dresden on Wednesday morning. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Robert Michael

The first half of Germany saw an unusually mild mercury in the double digits, with temperatures hovering above 20C on New Year’s Day in several regions and remaining warm during the week.

According to the DWD, the sudden dip in temperatures is caused by a low-pressure zone that extends from the North Sea to the Mediterranean Sea.

That means that cold air is streaming in from the north, causing rain to gradually turn into snow even at the lowest altitudes, according to DWD.

Particularly heavy snowfall is expected in the Upper and High Rhine to Eastern Bavaria, as well as in the Black Forest. Northwest Germany, however, will see sunny and dry weather despite the chilly temperatures.

According to the DWD forecast, the lowest temperatures this week will be 1C on the coasts and -7C in the mountains.

Vocabulary

gradually - allmählich

during the day - tagsüber

slippery - rutschig

sleet showers - (die) Graupelschauer

Vocabulary

gradually - allmählich

during the day - tagsüber

slippery - rutschig

sleet showers - (die) Graupelschauer