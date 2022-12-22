Which shops are open in Germany over the Christmas holidays - and when?

For Members

This year both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day fall on the weekend - meaning most employees are sadly robbed of at least one of their annual public holidays.

It also means that working out when to shop is a little more confusing than normal, especially if you need to pick up a few last-minute groceries before Christmas.

Here are a few tips for keeping your festive cheer while getting out to the supermarket this week.

READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about sending post in Germany this Christmas

When will German supermarkets be open?

The opening hours of local businesses are generally regulated by the federal states, so they can vary slight depending on the region.

But as a general rule, shops will be open as normal both on Thursday, December 22nd and on Friday, December 23rd.

December 24th - or Christmas Eve - is technically not a national holiday either, so anyone's who's left things until the last minute will still have a chance to do some shopping the weekend.

However, if you do want to grab a few things on Saturday, it's a good idea to get it done in the morning. That's because most shops will be closing their doors between 12pm and 4pm to give employees time to get home and start prepping their festive dinner.

On Christmas Day itself (Sunday 25th) and Boxing Day (Monday 26th), you should expect most shops and supermarkets to be closed. Both of these days are public holidays, so they fall under the same regulations as Sundays.

Another thing to note is that most supermarkets - including Rewe, Edeka and several Aldi and Lidl stores - will be opening their doors for an extra hour on Friday. In most cases the extra hour of shopping will be in the morning, with many branches open for business from 7am instead of 8am.

From the 27th to the 31st, you can expect shops to operate with normal opening hours. However, some shops - especially smaller ones - are likely to close between 12pm and 4pm on New Year's Eve. Just like Christmas, New Year's Day falls on a Sunday this year so shops will also be closed on that date.

READ ALSO: When are Germany's state and national public holidays in 2023?

When is the best time to shop?

To avoid the worst of the queues, the key thing to remember is: the earlier the better.

Ideally, try and get out to on Thursday as early in the afternoon as possible - and preferable during office hours - since most people will be trying to get their shopping done after work.

If you can only go shopping on Friday, take advantage of the early morning hours between 7 am and 8:30 am. This will give you the best chance of finding the things you need - especially in the fresh fruit and veg aisle.

A woman walks past refrigerated products in a German supermarket. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Forum Moderne Landwirtschaft e.V. | Axel Schmidt

From 9 a.m. on, you can expect the supermarkets to start getting busier, with the majority of people shopping in the afternoon and early evening. By the evening - and especially shortly before closing time - perishable goods like lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers are likely to be hard to find.

Saturday morning is likely to be chaotic, but if you have to shop over the weekend, it once again pays to go as early as possible.

What shops have the longest wait times?

It goes without saying that almost all the major supermarkets - including Aldi, Lidl, Rewe, Edeka and Kaufland - are likely to have long queues at the checkouts in the run-up to Christmas.

High rates of illness have also hit staffing levels in many shops, though retailers generally try to make sure their stores are well-manned by asking staff not to take holidays on these days.

At jewellers, department stores, luxury boutiques and delicatessens, you may also see long lines in front of the stores as they only grant access to a limit number of people at a time.

We recommend dressing warmly as you may end up standing in the cold for a while.

READ ALSO: The vocabulary you need for the perfect Christmas in Germany

What's the best way to avoid last-minute stress?

First, plan out your shopping list carefully and make a note of it to ensure you don't end up forgetting something you may need at Christmas. There are a huge range of apps that can help with this, including list-making apps like HNGRY that allow you to make a digital inventory of what you already have at home.

Second, check the opening times at your local supermarkets to make sure you don't end up turning up to an empty store. You can often find these on a notice outside your local branch or by checking online on the shop's website.

A word of warning: Google Maps can often be the quickest way to check opening times, but they don't always have the most up-to-date information - especially when it comes to German public holidays. That means it's best to rely on official information on company websites instead if you can.

People carry shopping bags through the streets of Berlin before Christmas. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Hauke-Christian Dittrich

Third, seek out supermarkets that have automated self-checkouts where possible. These aren't so new to Germany but are still treated like something of a novelty, meaning you can often skip the queue simply by opting to scan the items yourself.

Just be aware that some of these machines are card-only and some also require verification by a member of staff if you're buying alcohol. Tip: At Netto self-checkouts, age verification is usually carried automatically by popping a German credit, debit or EC card in the card reader. That could save you some time if you're picking up a last minute bottle of fizz before Christmas.

Finally, if you're only picking up a few things, consider walking, cycling or taking public transport to the shops. The stress of Christmas shopping often starts in the car park, so it's best to avoid this entirely if you can. And make sure you leave plenty of time for your shop as you may also need to hunt down some items at other supermarkets or shops nearby.

Remember also to bring along an umbrella, as rainy weather is forecast for the coming days.

READ ALSO: What changes are coming to German supermarkets in 2023?

What else should I think about?

In many cases, it may be too late to order your festive goose, lamb, duck or veal in time for Christmas Day - though some regional butchers are apparently still accepting orders throughout the 22nd.

Fish and wine shops are also incredibly busy this time of year, so get there as early as possible if you want something special. In other cases, you may have to rely on local supermarkets or international shops with fish and meat counters instead.

When it comes to fresh food - especially popular trimmings for Christmas dinners - be sure to pick these up on Friday morning at the latest. There's usually a run on these types of items just before a public holiday and supermarkets may opt to order a little less than usual so stock doesn't get wasted over the weekend.

If you really do get caught short, though, a handful of shops may be open on Sunday and Monday. These include local off-licenses (or 'Spätis' if you're in Berlin), kiosks and petrol stations.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How to travel (without stress) in Germany this Christmas