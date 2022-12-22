What to know about Germany's new health insurance fees for 2023

A total of 48 of the 97 statutory health insurers are raising premiums (zusätzliche Beiträge) in the new year, according to an evaluation by the comparison portal Check24. This means that 40.9 million people in Germany will face additional costs.

But just how expensive will it be in the end? According to Check24, premium adjustments could go up by 0.1 to 0.7 percentage points. It may not sound that much at first, but the price increase could cost employees up to €347 a year.

The bill becomes even more expensive for the self-employed, since they foot 100 percent of the premium, whereas employees share it with their employer. That means those who work freiberuflich (freelance) could end up paying a whopping €693 extra per year.

No notifications required

Many people who are gesetzlich versichert (have statutory health insurance) might not even realize that their costs are rising. As of January 1st, insurance companies will no longer have to personally send all of their customers a letter to inform them of any increase.

READ ALSO: German health insurance costs set to rise next year

Previously they were obliged to do so, but that requirement has been suspended until June 30th, 2023. Thus, every insured person should check what their health insurer will be charging from next year - especially the self-employed who have to shoulder the entire cost of their coverage.

If your premiums are shooting up and you want to switch, it's important to know your rights. Normally membership of at least 12 months is a prerequisite for changing provider - and there may also be deadlines for avoid contract renewals. But anyone who has received an increase has a Sonderkündigungsrecht, or a special right to cancel at any time without incurring extra fees.

Should you switch companies - and to which one?

"How high the additional costs end up being depends on how much your own health insurance company raises the premiums," says Dr. Daniel Güssow, from Check24.

"Even small premium adjustments can lead to sensitive additional costs for insured people. The only way to avoid higher premium payments is to switch to a cheaper health insurance company."

If you’re looking to lower your costs, there’s still a handful of companies keeping their premiums consistent in the coming year. Twenty of the 97 statutory health insurance companies will keep their additional contribution the same as it was in 2022, benefiting a total 26 million members.

READ ALSO: Reader question: How can I change my German health insurance provider?

Only three health insurers will lower their premium contribution for their 85,000 members.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest insurance companies which are raising their premiums.

AOK Bavaria: The largest of 11 AOK groups, the Bavarian branch is hiking its premium by 0.28 percentage points to 1.58 percent.

DAK-Gesundheit: DAK-Gesundheit will increase its premium to 1.7 percent in 2023. In 2022, the premium was 1.5 percent.

TK: Techniker Krankenkasse has already announced that it will leave its premium at 1.2 percent.

AOK Baden-Württemberg : AOK Baden-Württemberg has decided to also raise its premium by 0.3 percentage points. This means that the additional contribution will rise from 1.3 percent to 1.6 percent.

Barmer: Barmer has said it does not want to raise its premium, with the total remaining at 1.5 percent.