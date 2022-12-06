Read news from:
Austria
GERMAN CITIZENSHIP

EXPLAINED: How faster naturalisation in Germany ‘leads to better integration’

Higher chances of going to a good school and better career prospects are some of the benefits that German citizenship can bring, according to a new study by the Institute for Economic Research (ifo).

Published: 6 December 2022 15:30 CET
To young women learning the metal technology trade at the Hans-Böckler Upper Level Centre
To young women learning the metal technology trade at the Hans-Böckler Upper Level Centre. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jörg Carstensen

What’s going on?

As The Local has been reporting, the German coalition government is planning to relax its citizenship laws to remove hurdles to becoming German and to allow multiple citizenships. The proposals have incited fierce backlash from the Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) – who have called the proposals a “trashing” of the value of the German passport.

But on Tuesday, the Institute for Economic Research (ifo) released a report looking at the impact of the last major relaxation of German citizenship laws under the Nationality Act of 1999.

Since that act came into force on January 1st, 2000, all immigrants to Germany have been able to apply for citizenship after eight years of residence, or after seven years if they complete an integration course. Under the so-called Geburtsortsprinzip (birthplace principle) children born in Germany after January 1st, 2000, are automatically granted citizenship if their parents were legal residents of Germany for at least eight years.

What does the report show?

One of the study’s key findings is that faster naturalisation for migrants leads to better integration, especially in the labour market and particularly for women. 

After becoming German, women are more likely to be employed in skilled jobs by larger companies which pay higher salaries and are also more likely to be in long-term employment. 

“From the past liberalisation of citizenship rights in Germany, we see that easier and faster access to citizenship has a positive impact on wages and employment, especially for women and children with a migration background,” says Helmut Rainer, head of the Ifo Centre for Labour Market and Population Economics.

These effects on the labour market also influence marriage and childbearing decisions and reduce the likelihood of very early marriages and births. “Overall, liberal citizenship policies are an effective tool to improve the economic and social position of immigrants”, the report says. 

Contrary to some of the fears circulated in the current public debate about naturalised migrants, the study shows that there is no evidence to support the assertion that immigrants who are entitled to citizenship or have already been naturalised are more dependent on state benefits than other immigrants.

The study also shows that citizenship by birth – the so-called Geburtsortprinzip – increases educational opportunities for children of migrants, as for example, it brings better progress in schools and prompts immigrant parents to enrol their children in preschool.

“All immigrant children born in Germany after the reform of the citizenship law in 2000 attended preschool. At the end of the preschool period, the children performed significantly better in their German language skills and in their socio-emotional maturity than children without automatic citizenship,” Rainer says.

The likelihood of attending a Gymnasium – a secondary school that prepares students for higher education at a university – also increases significantly: citizenship from birth reduces the existing gap between children with and without an immigrant background in high school attendance by almost half.

This has further positive consequences for job and career opportunities for children with a migration background, says Rainer.

Why does citizenship have such positive impacts?

Being a German citizen not only allows people to perform certain jobs – such as being a civil servant – it also improves the quality of life in that the German passport holder can work in any EU country and allows visa-free entry into many other countries.

The report suggests that having German citizenship also boosts long-term career chances, as it “can also signal to the employer that the future employee will stay in the and integrate into the country”.

IMMIGRATION

German business leaders back proposed citizenship reforms

The latest proposals for reforming German citizenship law have triggered a controversial debate in Germany. But business experts are in support of the changes.

Published: 29 November 2022 16:48 CET
Updated: 30 November 2022 09:00 CET
German business leaders back proposed citizenship reforms

Last Friday, new details emerged of the German coalition government’s plans to make German citizenship easier to come by.

Amongst other reforms, the proposed changes will make it possible to become a German citizen after five instead of eight years and, in the case of “special integration achievements”, this should even be possible after just three years.

The proposals have already triggered a backlash from the main opposition party in the German parliament – the Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) – and from the Free Democrats (FDP), which are a member of the coalition government. Criticisms range from the measures representing a “devaluation” of the German passport to being ill-timed. 

FDP Secretary General Bijan Djir-Sarai said Monday that, as there had been “no progress” on combating illegal immigration to Germany, now is not the right time to relax citizenship rules.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Could Germany’s conservatives block dual citizenship?

However, in view of the current worker shortage in Germany, employment experts and business leaders have come out in support of the proposals. Germany is in the midst of a huge worker shortage and currently needs 400,000 additional workers a year to plug the gap in the labour market and, in their view, simplifying naturalisation laws could help ease this looming crisis. 

The head of the Federal Employment Agency, Andrea Nahles, stressed the importance of immigration for the labour market as a whole and told the Süddeutsche Zeitung on Tuesday: “Because of demographic change, there is no scenario where we can get by without major immigration.” 

What are people saying?

The deputy head of the SPD parliamentary group, Dirk Wiese, told the Berliner Morgenpost that, by making naturalisation easier, the coalition government will “make Germany more attractive as a location for skilled workers”.

Similarly, the head of the German Federation of Trade Unions (DGB), Yasmin Fahimi, told Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland that easier naturalisation would be a positive signal to millions of people with a migration background in Germany and, at the same time, to all interested skilled workers abroad.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How Germany plans to make immigration easier for skilled workers

According to the chairwoman of the Council of Economic Experts, making naturalisation easier would also strengthen the integration of foreigners living and working in Germany. 

“In view of demographic change and the growing shortage of skilled workers and labour, this is absolutely to be welcomed,” she said.

Federal managing director of the German Association of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (BVMW), Markus Jerger, also told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland that the reduction of bureaucratic hurdles in the naturalisation of software engineers and nursing staff could give Germany a longtime leg up in these fields, which are consistently in need of employees.

Coming to stay

Wido Geis-Thöne from the employer-affiliated Institute of German Economy (IW) pointed out that expeditated naturalisation would also help more immigrants stay in the country and continue working. Until now, many such workers leave Germany again after a certain time, he said. 

READ ALSO: Germany to ease citizenship rules for children of foreign parents

Andreas Jahn, Head of Policy and Foreign Trade at the German Association of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (BVMW), said that having the German passport should encourage people to stay in agriculture in particular – as well as to integrate better – especially in rural areas.

