DEUTSCHE BAHN

Deutsche Bahn ‘goes green’ with vegan menu and porcelain coffee cups

Deutsche Bahn passengers will be able to get their coffee in a porcelain cup from next year, the German rail operator said Tuesday, as part of a broader plan to cut waste.

Published: 6 December 2022 16:57 CET
A stock photo shows previous Deutsche Bahn food options, also served in reusable ware. picture alliance/dpa | Deutsche Bahn

Clients will be able to choose a “high-quality porcelain or glass” option when ordering food and drink onboard its intercity and high-speed services, Deutsche Bahn said in a statement.

“Reusable” cups, plates and bowls will be offered to customers free of charge and without a deposit for all orders from the trains’ onboard bistro, it said.

The current plastic and cardboard packaging would still be available at the request of customers.

The change will bring Deutsche Bahn’s services in line with new rules coming into force in Germany on January 1st.

From next year, restaurants and cafes will have to offer their to-go products in reusable packaging. Single-use packaging will not be banned but an alternative must be offered free of charge.

“Deutsche Bahn is driving forward its green transformation in onboard catering,” said the rail operator’s passenger services chief Michael Peterson.

As part of its efforts to reduce its environmental footprint, “over 50 percent” of the dishes offered on Deutsche Bahn trains have been vegan of vegetarian since March, the company said. Vegan options include vegetable curry with basamati rice and “plant-based chicken” with a tomato and lemon sauce.

More broadly, the operator has set itself the target of being carbon neutral by 2040.

Deutsche Bahn’s will be rolling out more changes – including new express routes and overnight trains – when its new schedule comes into effect on December 11th.

On Monday the state-owned railways, which often falls under critique for delayed or cancelled trains, also introduced its speediest ICE express train.

DEUTSCHE BAHN

ICE 3neo: Deutsche Bahn’s speediest train makes first trip in Germany

The high-speed train took off for the first time with paying passengers on the Frankfurt-Cologne route.

Published: 5 December 2022 17:03 CET
Updated: 6 December 2022 09:26 CET
ICE 3neo: Deutsche Bahn's speediest train makes first trip in Germany

The new express trains can reach a top speed of 320 kilometres per hour – up from the previous 300 km/hour – and will mainly travel on special “speedways”, initially between Dortmund, Cologne, Stuttgart and Munich. 

Connections to Brussels and Amsterdam are set to follow in 2024. The trains will be featured on Deutsche Bahn’s new schedule set to come out on December 11th. 

From the outside, the Siemens-built train looks nearly identical to the current ICE 3 model, but the main improvements can be seen from the inside, said DB in a statement. 

Above all, the new trains boast better lighting, mobile radio-transparent windows and space for eight bicycles. In addition, a fast lifting platform has been built to make it easier for wheelchair users or people with disabilities to get on board.     

Deutsche Bahn ordered a total of 73 ICE 3neo trains from manufacturer Siemens, four of which have already been delivered, it said. 

The last train is to be delivered in 2029 at the latest, with the new line-up to cost Deutsche Bahn around €2.5 billion.

Trying to get up to speed

The trains are urgently needed, said DB passenger transport board member Michael Peterson. “Reliability is not good at Deutsche Bahn at the moment,” and will “remain the case for a certain period of time”. 

The reason for this, he said, is that Deutsche Bahn is working at full speed to modernise its rail system, which has led to several delays, rerouted services and in some cases cancellations.

In addition to the ICE 3neo, a total of almost 140 somewhat slower ICE 4s are set to join the fleet. 

According to Peterson, more than 450 ICE trains are set to join the network by the end of the decade – about 100 more than at present. 

Vocabulary

maximum speed – (die) Höchstgeschwindigkeit

wheelchair user – (der) Rohlstuhlfahrer

equipped – ausgestattet

reliability – (die) Verlässlichkeit

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.

