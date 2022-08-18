For members
DEUTSCHE BAHN
‘A disaster’: How did train travel in Germany get so bad?
Germany has a reputation for efficiency and punctuality - but for anyone who has taken the train recently, that couldn't feel further from the truth. So how exactly has German rail travel gone downhill so fast, and what is being done to solve it?
Published: 18 August 2022 16:35 CEST
A sign informs travellers of a cancelled train in Duisburg, North Rhine-Westphalia. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Federico Gambarini
TRAVEL NEWS
Will German transport companies hike fares after €9 ticket?
Germany's popular €9 ticket deal is due to end in September, and there's still no clarity over a new budget offer. Will customers have to deal with hefty price rises in the meantime?
Published: 18 August 2022 11:26 CEST
