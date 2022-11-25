Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ECONOMY

German economy grew more than estimated in third quarter

Germany's economy grew more than previously thought in the third quarter despite high inflation and an energy crisis, revised official data showed Friday.

Published: 25 November 2022 09:44 CET
Lübeck Christmas market
Shoppers stroll through Lübeck Christmas market. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Markus Scholz

Europe’s biggest economy expanded by 0.4 percent between July and September compared to the second quarter — slightly better than the 0.3 percent growth previously calculated by federal statistics agency Destatis.

Analysts had forecast a contraction in the third quarter as the fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine takes a toll on European economies.

“Overall, the German economy remains robust,” Destatis said in a statement. Gross domestic  product grew “despite difficult general conditions in the global economy such as the continuing Covid-19 pandemic, delivery bottlenecks, continuing price rises and the war in Ukraine,” it said.

READ ALSO: German recession could be less severe than expected, survey shows

A separate survey on Friday showed that German consumer confidence has edged up again following a long period of decline, the latest indication that concerns are easing about the severity of a approaching downturn.

Pollster GfK’s forward-looking barometer registered minus 40.2 points for December, an increase of 1.7 points from November.

Germany was heavily reliant on Russian gas before the war, and Moscow’s move to cut off flows through the crucial Nord Stream 1 pipeline has fuelled fears of energy shortages and skyrocketing heating bills this winter.

Record-high inflation of 10 percent in September has added to the pain, as consumers and businesses see their purchasing power eroded.

The German government expects the economy to shrink by 0.4 percent in 2023.

READ ALSO: Has Germany’s sky-high inflation finally peaked?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ECONOMY

German recession could be less severe than expected, survey shows

German business confidence improved in November, a key survey said Thursday, as hopes grow that a looming recession in Europe's top economy will be less severe than feared.

Published: 24 November 2022 13:27 CET
German recession could be less severe than expected, survey shows

The Ifo institute’s monthly confidence barometer, based on a survey of about 9,000 companies, reached 86.3 points, rising for a second month after a revised 84.5 points in October.

Before October, the reading had fallen for four months straight.

“Sentiment in the German economy has improved,” Ifo president Clemens Fuest said in a statement.

“Pessimism regarding the coming months reduced sharply. The recession could prove less severe than many had expected.” 

READ ALSO: Has Germany’s sky-high inflation finally peaked?

Germany is facing soaring inflation – consumer price rises hit 10.4 percent in October – driven by high energy costs after Russia slashed gas supplies following its invasion of Ukraine.

The government has forecast that Europe’s economic powerhouse will contract 0.4 percent in 2023, with inflation set to remain stubbornly high.

But hopes are growing that government relief measures – including a €200 billion package to shield companies and citizens from inflation – will soon bring prices down.

Germany’s gas storage facilities were completely filled up earlier this month, easing fears of winter shortages.

Carsten Brzeski of ING bank said the Ifo survey “adds to recent glimmers of hope that the German economy might avoid a winter recession.”

But he added the government stimulus “will come too late to prevent the economy from contracting in the fourth quarter.

“However, it is substantial enough to cushion the contraction and to turn a severe winter recession into a shallow one.”

Other surveys have started to show signs of improvement.

Earlier this month, a ZEW institute survey showed an increase in investor confidence for the second consecutive month.

SHOW COMMENTS