COST OF LIVING
Has Germany’s sky-high inflation finally peaked?
The cost of living in Germany has risen rapidly in recent months, with inflation reaching a 70-year high of 10.4 percent in October. But experts now say signs could be pointing to a trend reversal in the new year. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 23 November 2022 16:25 CET
A woman buys groceries in a German supermarket. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Hauke-Christian Dittrich
COST OF LIVING
What students in Germany should know about the €200 energy payout
At a cabinet meeting on Friday, German ministers waved through plans to offer a €200 lump sum to support students and trainees with higher energy bills. Here's what we know so far.
Published: 18 November 2022 16:40 CET
