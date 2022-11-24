For members
EMIGRATION
EXPLAINED: Where do Germans typically emigrate to?
We know a great deal about the foreigners that call Germany home and where they live. But where do Germans tend to go when they emigrate elsewhere?
Published: 24 November 2022 10:08 CET
Updated: 24 November 2022 17:46 CET
Many German emigrees opt for German-speaking Switzerland. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/KEYSTONE | Yanik Buerkli
IMMIGRATION
‘We’ve made a community’: Who are the Brazilians in Germany and where do they live?
Germany’s Brazilian community has almost doubled in the last 10 years. We look at which places in Germany have the biggest Brazilian contingents - and what brought some of them here.
Published: 19 November 2022 08:00 CET
