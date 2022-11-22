Germany to scrap €3 Covid tests

In Germany, the 7-day Covid incidence – the number of new infections per 100,000 residents over seven days – has been falling steadily for weeks. As of Tuesday, the 7-day incidence was 183.2, compared to 227.4 a week ago and 566.5 a month ago.

Accordingly, a new draft testing regulation, which will apply from Saturday, means that Covid tests for €3 will be dropped, while in certain cases, free tests will continue to be available until the end of February.

Until now, people who were attending an event or visiting an elderly relative or had a red Corona warning app could get an official test for €3.

As well as declining infection rates, the Federal Ministry of Health has said that the reason for dropping the €3 tests is also due to a lack of people taking up the offer. Overall, federal spending is expected to fall, in part by reducing the payment to testing centres.

Free Covid testing until the end of February

Free rapid antigen tests will continue to be available in certain cases – including for those visiting old people’s and nursing homes and for those who have to go into hospital.

The same applies to people with disabilities and their caregivers and the test will also remain free for those wanting to leave isolation after being infected with Covid.

The vaccination requirement for staff in hospitals and nursing homes is also set to expire at the end of the year.