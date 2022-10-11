Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

COVID-19 LATEST

What should I do if I get Covid in Germany?

The rules around Covid infections in Germany have changed a lot over the last year, and many people are wondering what they should do if they catch Covid now. We've put together the latest rules.

Published: 11 October 2022 15:59 CEST
A woman holds a positive antigen test for Covid-19.
A woman holds a positive antigen test for Covid-19. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Zacharie Scheurer

Can I get a free Covid “Bürgertest” if I have symptoms?

There are strict and limited categories for who is exempt from paying for an official antigen test (a so-called Bürgertest) in Germany now, and having symptoms is not one of them.

Those who can get an antigen test for free include children under the age of 5, people who can’t be vaccinated for medical reasons, pregnant women in their first trimester, as well as visitors and workers at various healthcare facilities. All of these exemptions require some sort of proof.

You can, however, get a free test if you can prove that a member of your household has Covid. For this, you would need proof of a positive test and proof of a matching residential address.

You can also get a free test to end your mandatory isolation. For this, you also need proof of having had a Covid infection.

READ ALSO: Colds and flu: What to do and say if you get sick in Germany

The federal Health Ministry’s website advises symptomatic patients to stay at home and call their doctor to find out what they should do next. If your doctor decides that you need a test, the cost of testing carried out by them will be paid for by your health insurer. 

Can I get a Covid test for €3 if I have symptoms?

Having symptoms alone isn’t enough to qualify for a €3 test.

For this, you will need to have a red warning on the Corona warning app, proof that you intend to go to an indoor event on the day of testing, or proof that you will have contact with someone with a high risk of contracting a severe case of Covid-19 (someone over 60 years of age, people with disabilities, people with pre-existing conditions) on the day of the test.

A test centre worker sticks a sign on a glass wall saying that Coronatests cost 3 euros. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Andreas Dunker

If you don’t qualify for either a free or €3 test, you will have to pay whatever your local test centre is charging. You can also test yourself at home using an antigen self-test.

Do I have to do a PCR test?

No. Previously, people who tested positive for Covid were obliged to do a PCR test, but this is no longer a requirement.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Where Covid infections are rising rapidly in Germany

If you want to get a PCR test, however, you’ll need proof of a positive Covid antigen test to get one for free. A spokesperson for the Federal Ministry for Health told The Local that a positive self-test is enough to entitle you to a free PCR test – but not an official antigen test (a so-called Bürgertest). 

Unlike earlier in the year, a red warning on the Corona warn app won’t suffice for a free PCR test.

I’ve tested positive for Covid – what now?

If you’ve tested positive for Covid with an antigen or PCR test, you have to isolate for at least five days. This rule applies even if you’re fully vaccinated and don’t have any symptoms.

A woman sits on her bed during isolation after a positive Covid test. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sebastian Gollnow

The general rule is that you have to isolate for ten days, but you can end this with a negative test from day five. 

During home isolation, you’re not allowed to have visits from anyone from another household.

Do I need to tell someone that I have Covid?

Unlike earlier in the year, you are no longer obliged to tell your local health authority that you have Covid.

How can I get a sick note?

In Germany, you need to provide your employer with a sick note (eine Arbeitsunfähigkeitsbescheinigung) after three consecutive days of illness.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: The new rules around getting a sick note over the phone in Germany

If you have Covid, you’ll be able to get this over the phone from your doctor until at least November 30th, 2022.

What do I do once the five days are up?

If the test is negative on day five, you can end your isolation. If not, you have to keep self-isolating until you get a negative test result.

Workers in healthcare, elderly care and nursing facilities, outpatient care services, and institutions for integration assistance, must be symptom-free for at least 48 hours and have a negative antigen or PCR test taken no earlier than day five following the first positive test to return to work. 

How can I get a proof of recovery certificate?

If you need an official certificate to prove that you have recovered from a Covid infection, you must have a PCR test. The certificate will be valid 28 days following the PCR test result.  Antigen testing is not sufficient for getting a proof of recovery certificate.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19 RULES

Germany to bring in new Covid rules ahead of ‘difficult’ winter

With infection numbers shooting up once again in Germany, states are set to bring in a new set of Covid measures on October 1st.

Published: 30 September 2022 12:08 CEST
Updated: 30 September 2022 17:32 CEST
Germany to bring in new Covid rules ahead of 'difficult' winter

From Saturday, masks will no longer be required on commercial flights, though people will still be expected to wear an FFP2 mask on long-distance trains.

States will also be given the option to introduce mandatory masks in other public indoor spaces, including on local public transport and in schools. If they choose to bring in masks, they’ll also have the freedom to introduce exceptions to masks for people who are recently vaccinated or who have tested negative for Covid.

States will also be able to introduce compulsory testing in schools and nurseries.

READ ALSO: German states likely to keep mask mandate on public transport

Speaking at a press conference alongside Robert Koch Institute (RKI) chair Lothar Wieler on Friday, German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach defended the decision to keep Covid rules in place when other countries in Europe have largely got rid of their pandemic measures. 

“It’s not for me to criticise what other countries are doing,” said Lauterbach. “We have a particularly difficult winter ahead of us due to the energy crisis, we don’t want to make it worse through the Covid crisis.”

The SPD politician also defended plans for mandatory masks for residents and staff in nursing and care homes. Having 40 or 50 vulnerable people together in an enclosed space is “extremely high-risk”, he said. 

Under the new rules set to be introduced on Saturday, residents of care homes will be expected to wear FPP2 masks in all common areas of the home, and will only be able to take them off in their bedrooms.

“For people in nursing homes, the FFP2 mask requirement means a considerable cut in their quality of life,” Regina Görner, chairwoman of the Federal Association of Senior Citizens’ Organisations (Bagso), told DPA:

“The nursing home is their home, in which they can then no longer move freely without a mask.”

Visitors to nursing homes, meanwhile, will have to supply a negative Covid test, while staff will be tested three times a week. 

Under the autumn and winter rules, people across Germany will also be required to wear an FFP2 mask at their doctor’s surgery and in medical outpatient facilities such as hospitals.

“We’re better prepared than last autumn,” Lauterbach told reporters on Friday. “We have the infection numbers under control, we have this wave under control.” 

READ ALSO: KEY POINTS – Germany’s new Covid-19 rules for autumn

Steep rise in cases

As the weather turns colder, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has reported a steep rise in respiratory infections, including Covid-19.

Last week, the number of Covid patients jumped dramatically from 500,000 to 1.2 million per week, with cases rising significantly in every age group.

Meanwhile, the 7-day incidence of Covid infections per 100,000 people shot up from 409 on Thursday to 466 on Friday. The previous week, the weekly incidence stood at 294 per 100,000 people. 

The numbers are believed to be partially inflated by the ongoing Oktoberfest beer festival, which is being held for the first time since the pandemic started. In Munich, the location of the festival, the weekly incidence is almost 800. 

Speaking at the press conference in Berlin on Friday, RKI chair Wieler warned people not to get complacent about the threat of infection.

“A mild course of illness simply means not ending up in hospital,” he said. “We should be conscious of how much risk we want take on, and how much risk we can avoid.”

RKI chief Lothar Wieler

Robert Koch Institute chair Lothar Wieler (l) and Heath Minister Karl Lauterbach (r) hold a press conference in Berlin on Friday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Wolfgang Kumm

Despite the looming energy crisis, the RKI boss advised the public to ensure that rooms were well ventilated, adding that spaces normally occupied by a large number of people should be aired out more regularly.

He also advised people with Covid symptoms to stay home until they felt better in order to avoid passing on any infections, and warned that people should be especially careful to avoid contact with vulnerable people.

“Just like before, these people need our solidarity,” he said. 

Self-isolation and quarantine rules vary from state to state, but people who test positive for Covid generally have to isolate for a minimum of five days and a maximum of 10.

In some cases, people can take an additional Covid test in order to end their isolation early.

The RKI has also recommended that people wear a mask in public enclosed spaces. 

READ ALSO: What will the Covid situation in Germany look like this autumn?

SHOW COMMENTS