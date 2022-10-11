For members
What should I do if I get Covid in Germany?
The rules around Covid infections in Germany have changed a lot over the last year, and many people are wondering what they should do if they catch Covid now. We've put together the latest rules.
Published: 11 October 2022 15:59 CEST
A woman holds a positive antigen test for Covid-19. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Zacharie Scheurer
Germany to bring in new Covid rules ahead of ‘difficult’ winter
With infection numbers shooting up once again in Germany, states are set to bring in a new set of Covid measures on October 1st.
Published: 30 September 2022 12:08 CEST
Updated: 30 September 2022 17:32 CEST
