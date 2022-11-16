Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL NEWS

Frankfurt Airport announces closure of major terminal after pandemic lull

With the long-awaited third terminal due to open in the coming years, Frankfurt Airport is planning a major renovation of Terminal 2 that will see it closed to passengers from 2026.

Published: 16 November 2022 13:55 CET
Frankfurt Airport
Aircraft dock at the gates of Frankfurt Airport. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sebastian Gollnow

The news comes on the back of a difficult few years for the airport. During the Covid pandemic, when travel was severely restricted, passenger numbers dropped from an all-time high of 70 million in 2019 to just 18 million in 2020 and 24 million in 2021.

The rapid decline in footfall meant that the opening of Fraport’s newly built terminal – Terminal 3 – was initially postponed until the middle of 2026. 

With the airport set to cater to an additional 19 million passengers per year through the new terminal, the airport’s management announced that it would be closing Terminal 2 for refurbishment once Terminal 3 had opened.

“It makes no sense to operate three terminals at the same time demand and passenger numbers are rising,” Fraport’s chief financial officer Matthias Zieschang said during an announcement on quarterly revenues last week. 

READ ALSO: Is Frankfurt a good place for foreigners to live?

According to information obtained by DPA, the terminal is set to receive a complete overhaul of its current technology, including fire safety mechanisms, smoke extraction, air conditioning, building automation and technical control centres. In addition, facilities such as toilets and offices will be renovated. 

The terminal building will be completely closed off to passengers for at least two to three years while the work is completed, though the underground car park, Sky Line runway and baggage system will remain in operation.  

Terminal 2 has a capacity of around 15 million passengers per year and is home to numerous international airlines that fly from Frankfurt, including Air France, China Airlines, KLM, Emirates and American Airlines.

With the closure of the terminal in 2026, airlines currently based in the terminal will have to relocate to Terminal 3 in the south of the airport. 

The planned closure of the terminal fuelled speculation that it would be used solely as a reserve after the third terminal had opened. 

However, Fraport dismissed media reports that the closure would be permanent. The airport expects passenger numbers to recover to the record pre-pandemic levels seen in 2019, when more than 70 million travellers passed through its doors. 

With these numbers in mind, the airport plans to reintegrate the second terminal back into the network once the modernisations are complete. 

However, environmental organisations cast doubt on projections that passenger numbers would recover to pre-pandemic levels. 

Speaking to DPA on Wednesday, climate organisation BUND Hessen said there was no need to have three terminals in operation at Frankfurt Airport.

“The closure of Terminal 2 when Terminal 3 opened proves that the expansion capacity was completely overestimated at the expense of the Bannwald forest. In the wake of climate change, faith in growth is no longer appropriate for aviation,” deputy director Thomas Norgall explained. “It is likely that Terminal 2 will never open again.”

READ ALSO: Five European cities you can reach in under five hours from Frankfurt

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRAVEL NEWS

Deutsche Bahn offers limited €17.50 ticket for travel anywhere in Germany

Valid for travel around the country, Deutsche Bahn is selling a million tickets with a “Super-Sparpreis” (super savings price) of only €17.90.

Published: 9 November 2022 12:10 CET
Updated: 10 November 2022 09:20 CET
Deutsche Bahn offers limited €17.50 ticket for travel anywhere in Germany

Children up to the age of 14 can furthermore ride along for free. 

But the offer is only valid until next Tuesday, November 15th, or whenever all of the bargain tickets are snatched up

These apply in 2nd class for one-way journeys within Germany, with an upgrade to 1st class including a seat reservation possible for an additional charge. 

Depending on the time of travel and passenger load, Deutsche Bahn is also releasing some return ticket for the savings price. That means that a weekend trip from Munich to Hamburg, for example, would cost just €35.80.

With BahnCard 25 or BahnCard 50, there is even a further 25 or 50 percent discount. Tickets can be booked shortly before departure or up to 180 days in advance. 

However, Bahn riders can cancel a maximum of 12 hours after booking, with the window closing after that. 

‘Doesn’t matter where you travel’ ticket

In July, Deutsche Bahn also released an ‘Egal-Wohin-Ticket’ in a partnership with German supermarket Edeka, which sold the ticket code.

Priced at €39.90, the code is valid on both long-distance trains (ICE, IC/EC) and local trains (IRE, RE, RB, S-Bahn) which travel anywhere within Germany’s borders. 

The code is redeemable until June 30th, 2023, and the journey must take place by December 9th, 2023.

These actions are among the latest in Germany to encourage public transport, and relieve commuters of steep costs. 

The new monthly €49 ticket, set to be launched early next year, will be valid on local public transport through the country, including Deutsche Bahn’s regional trains. 

It followed this summer’s €9 ticket, where for the months of June, July and August, anyone could travel around the Bundesrepublik on regional transport for a mere fraction of the normal ticket price. 

READ ALSO: What you need to know about Germany’s new €49 ticket

SHOW COMMENTS