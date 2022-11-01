Read news from:
Lufthansa to raise salaries for German cabin crew

Lufthansa said Tuesday it had agreed a pay rise for 19,000 cabin crew members in Germany to help compensate for soaring inflation.

Published: 1 November 2022 12:32 CET
A Lufthansa plane takes off from Frankfurt in April 2021. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Boris Roessler

Germany’s flagship carrier said it had reached a one-year deal with flight attendants’ union UFO to increase basic monthly salaries by €250 from January 2023, and by an extra 2.5 percent from July.

Starting salaries for in-flight personnel will jump by 17 percent as a result, Lufthansa said, while those in the highest salary bracket will see a nine-percent increase.

“With this, we are paying due and full regard to our social responsibilities, while also ensuring our attractiveness as an employer,” said Lufthansa personnel chief Michael Niggemann.

Cabin staff in the lower and mid-range salary groups “will particularly benefit” from the new agreement, he added.

Lufthansa already agreed to raise the salaries of pilots and ground staff in Germany earlier this year after they staged walkouts to press their demands for better pay.

High inflation, running at a record 10.4 percent in Germany in October, has fuelled calls for pay hikes across a range of sectors in Europe’s biggest economy.

The airline industry is at the same time grappling with a shortage of workers after many jobs were cut during the coronavirus pandemic. Lufthansa, which was saved from bankruptcy by a government bailout during the pandemic, last week reported a robust third-quarter net profit of €809 million.

The group’s CEO, Carsten Spohr, said Lufthansa had “left the pandemic behind” and was expecting strong travel demand in the months ahead.

TRAVEL NEWS

Eurowings pilots to stage three-day strike

Eurowings pilots will stage a three-day strike next week after talks on improving working conditions at the German low-cost carrier failed, a union said Friday, their second walkout this month.

Published: 15 October 2022 09:37 CEST
The pilots will strike from Monday to Wednesday after they could not reach an agreement in negotiations with bosses of the Lufthansa subsidiary, their union Cockpit said.

They are calling for a reduction in their workloads, notably through limiting their maximum flying time and extending rest periods.

The airline regularly pushed pilots to the maximum permitted limits, causing a “significant burden, which needs to be lightened”, Cockpit said in a statement.

“Due to totally inadequate offers, the workers have no choice but to show their displeasure with the workload with a strike, and to ratchet up pressure,” said Matthias Baier, a Cockpit spokesman.

Eurowings pilots staged a one-day strike last week, leading to disruption for some 30,000 passengers as the airline cancelled a string of flights.

The airline has previously criticised the pilots’ demands as “disproportionate and irresponsible”, saying they are set to get pay rises in the coming months.

The European aviation sector has been hit by a growing number of strikes in recent months among pilots, cabin crew and ground staff.

High inflation has triggered calls for pay hikes, while the sector also faces a shortage of workers after many jobs were cut during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lufthansa pilots agreed last month not to go on strike again until at least the end of June next year under a pay deal negotiated with the airline.

