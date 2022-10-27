Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL NEWS

Germany’s Lufthansa says ‘left pandemic behind’ as passenger numbers spike

German airline giant Lufthansa said Thursday it had "left the pandemic behind" as it reported a robust third-quarter net profit, and predicted strong demand in the months ahead.

Published: 27 October 2022 09:24 CEST
Passengers for Eurowings
Passengers check in for a Eurowings flight at Cologne airport. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Thomas Banneyer

Lufthansa had made huge losses when the coronavirus brought global air travel to a halt, and had to be bailed out by the German government in 2020.

But a strong rebound in demand as economies reopen has lifted the company’s fortunes.

The net profit of €809 million from July to September compares to a loss of €72 million in the same period a year earlier.

CEO Carsten Spohr said the group had “left the pandemic behind and is looking optimistically into the future”.

“The desire to travel, and thus the demand for air travel, continues unabated.”

All business segments, from passenger airlines to logistics, contributed to the result, he said.

The results extend the group’s recovery, after it reported its first net profit in August since the pandemic.

Third quarter revenues almost doubled year-on-year to €10.1 billion.

More than 33 million passengers flew with the airlines of the group in the quarter, up from 20 million in the same period a year earlier.

The group’s passenger airlines returned to profitability, with an adjusted operating profit of €709 million, compared with a loss a year earlier.

More strong demand

Lufthansa said it believes air travel demand will remain strong in the months ahead, and it expects to make an operating profit in the fourth quarter despite the usual seasonal slowdown.

The group — which includes Eurowings, Austrian, Swiss and Brussels Airlines — had already announced earlier this month it was significantly raising its earnings forecast for 2022 due to strong demand.

It confirmed that it expected adjusted operating profits of more than €1 billion for the year.

The positive results came despite strike action by pilots and ground staff over the summer, which cost the group around €70 million during the July-to-September period.

Lufthansa made huge net losses of €6.7 billion in 2020 and €2.2 billion in 2021 due to the pandemic, but its finances have stabilised earlier than expected.

The German government sold its remaining stake in Lufthansa last month, putting the airline back in private hands.

READ ALSO: Flights cancelled in Germany as Eurowings three-day strike begins

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CROSS-BORDER WORKERS

Denmark confirms latest extension of checks at German border

The checks carried out by Danish police on the border with Germany have been extended by another six months, Copenhagen has confirmed.

Published: 24 October 2022 10:58 CEST
Denmark confirms latest extension of checks at German border

The border control is technically temporary but has been in place since January 2016. The latest extension takes effect on November 12th and will therefore take the checks into an eighth year.

Danish Justice Minister Mattias Tesfaye confirmed the extension in a note to the parliamentary Justice Committee on Monday.

Tesfaye has also written to EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson to confirm the ongoing border controls.

Addiotnally, Tesfaye said that the Russian invasion of Ukraine increases the risk of persons “who could represent a threat to Denmark” travelling into the Schengen zone.

Under the rules of the Schengen agreement, countries can place temporary border controls under exceptional circumstances. After a six-month period, the temporary checks must be renewed.

Denmark initially cited the refugee crisis of late 2015 for implementing checks, and now states the “security and migration situation” as its justification, in reference to what it says is a threat of organised crime and terrorism.

In practice, border control means long queues often occur when entering Denmark by road from Germany as police pull aside vehicles for spot checks.

Spot checks can also occur on the Denmark-Sweden border under the Danish temporary arrangement. Sweden also carries out checks on its border with Denmark.

READ ALSO: Swedish PM calls for ‘permanent border control’ with Denmark

In the letter to the EU Commission, Tesfaye provides several data related to the spot checks on the border with Germany.

Between January and August this year, 202 weapons were confiscated by Danish authorities at the border. Just under 2,000 people were refused entry to Denmark at the border.

Denial of entry is most likely to be a result of not being able to provide the correct documentation.

Three left-leaning parties in the Danish parliament – the Red Green Alliance, Socialist People’s Party (SF) and Social Liberals (Radikale Venstre) — want the border controls to be scrapped.

Red Green Alliance justice spokesperson Rosa Lund said police resources should be used elsewhere and rejected justifications for the ongoing controls provided by Tesfaye.

“I think it is a completely hopeless use of police resources that they, in a situation where we no longer have the coronavirus pandemic hanging over us, have to stand at the border and check,” Lund said.

The decision of whether to conduct border checks should lie with the police, rather than the government, she also argued.

“This isn’t something we should sit and regulate from [parliament],” she said.

Denmark’s border control cost taxpayers 1.25 billion kroner between January 2016 and June 2019, according to national broadcaster DR.

READ ALSO: German politician complains to Denmark over border control

SHOW COMMENTS