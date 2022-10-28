Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
Paywall free

GERMANY IN FOCUS

LISTEN: Creepy castles, a looming recession, and Germany’s childcare crisis

In the latest episode we talk about why Germany is being warned against too much involvement with China, the childcare crisis, how a recession will affect people in Germany and we'll hear about some haunted houses.

Published: 28 October 2022 10:11 CEST
LISTEN: Creepy castles, a looming recession, and Germany's childcare crisis

In the newest episode of our podcast Germany in Focus, host Rachel Loxton is joined by The Local journalists Imogen Goodman and Aaron Burnett as well as culture and history expert Mike Stuchbery. 

We start off by talking about some public holidays and other celebrations in Germany before we dig into one of the biggest news stories of the week – Germany’s relationship with China and fears over repeating the mistakes of Russia. We discuss why Chancellor Olaf Scholz has sparked a fierce debate in the coalition government over his stance on business deals with China. 

We then look into why it’s so hard for families in Germany to find childcare spots at Kitas, where the shortfall of childcare spaces is worst and what parents can consider if they are struggling with this issue. 

Next, we get into the mood for Halloween by talking to history buff Mike Stuchbery about some haunted places in Germany, from the Marienberg Fortress to the Frauenkirche in Munich.

Germany is known for being one of the most powerful economies in the world, but there are warnings that a recession is looming. We look at what that could mean for people living here and how they should prepare. 

We also talk about language trends, with a focus on the words that Germany’s youth are using. 

You can follow Germany in Focus and listen to the episode here:

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
Paywall free

GERMANY IN FOCUS

PODCAST: Germany’s plans to modernise citizenship and immigration laws, and is cash still king?

The latest episode of our Germany in Focus podcast looks at the government's plans to relax citizenship laws, the worker shortage and how that's influencing changes to the immigration system, proposals to legalise cannabis and Germany's obsession with cash.

Published: 21 October 2022 09:12 CEST
Updated: 22 October 2022 09:27 CEST
PODCAST: Germany's plans to modernise citizenship and immigration laws, and is cash still king?

In this week’s Germany in Focus podcast, host Rachel Loxton is joined by The Local journalists Sarah Magill and Aaron Burnett and startup founder Constantin Weiss.

Listen in as we chat about what a legal cannabis market could look like in Germany under initial proposals drawn up by the Health Minister.

We also share with you the latest developments on the government’s proposals to relax citizenship laws, including allowing dual citizenship, and what it means for non-EU nationals living in Germany. 

During the show, we discuss how Germany is reforming its immigration system to try and lure more talent from abroad. Constantin Weiss, the founder of startup Fixkraft which helps match immigrant job seekers with companies in Germany, talks about how bad the worker shortage problem is, as well as the cultural changes he thinks are needed in Germany to make the job market more foreigner-friendly.

We talk about Aaron’s viral tweet showing a German business accepting card payments only, why that’s out of the ordinary in the good old Bundesrepublik, and delve into Germany’s culture of cash.

Lastly, we hear about what’s going on at the Frankfurt book festival and why you should visit this part of Germany. 

You can listen to the episode HERE. Please leave a rating or review wherever you listen to the podcast as it helps ensure that more people discover it. 

Don’t forget to hit the follow button (or + sign) on Apple or tap the notification bell on Spotify to ensure you get a reminder whenever we publish a new episode.

SHOW COMMENTS