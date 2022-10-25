Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TAXES

German tax-free allowance ‘set to rise’ amid record-high inflation

The German Ministry of Finance has proposed providing greater relief to taxpayers than originally planned.

Published: 25 October 2022 11:57 CEST
German finance minister Christian Lindner
German Finance Minister Christian Lindner at a Minister President conference in Hanover on October 1st. Photo: Schloss Herrenhausen

The basic Grundfreibetrag, or the income up to which no tax has to be paid, should rise by €561, bringing the total amount to €10,908, according to a proposal set forth by German Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP). 

The Kinderfreibetrag, or tax-free child allowance, should also be increased by €404 to €6,024 if the new plan is agreed upon by the cabinet.

The amount is slightly higher than the €10,632 that the cabinet had agreed to in September. The new amount, however, would not come into effect until 2024, or for the tax year 2023.

Germany’s approximately 48 million taxpayers have an upcoming deadline of October 31st for 2021 taxes, or February 28th, 2023 for those who use a tax adviser. 

READ ALSO: Who benefits most under Germany’s tax relief plan?

Higher relief all around

The proposed increases come in light of both high inflation and changes to Germany’s social welfare system, which saw unemployment benefits rise over the past year.

“People receiving social benefits and working taxpayers deserve equal fairness,” Lindner told Bild. 

German inflation hit a record of 10 percent in September, fuelled by higher energy prices after Russia halted gas flows through the crucial Nord Stream 1 pipeline amid tensions over Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The German government now expects Europe’s biggest economy to shrink by 0.4 percent in 2023.

“Companies and households are increasingly suffering under higher energy invoices and ongoing high inflation, adjusting consumption and investments,” said ING economist Carsten Brzeski.

“There is very little evidence that the German economy can avoid recession,” he added.

Higher inflation rates reduce the purchasing power of consumers because they can afford less per euro. 

They in turn lead to so-called cold progression. This is a kind of creeping tax increase: people continue to pay high taxes even though their purchasing power is falling due to inflation.

Vocabulary

Relief – (die) Entlastung

Tax adviser – (der) Steuerberater

reduce/impair – schmälern

Purchasing power – (die) Kaufkraft

Inflation rate – (die) Teuerungsrate

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TAXES

German tax offices told to go easy on households and firms amid crisis

German tax authorities should show leniency to people in view of the energy crisis, a letter from the Finance Ministry shows.

Published: 6 October 2022 17:05 CEST
German tax offices told to go easy on households and firms amid crisis

Taxpayers in Germany may not be able to pay their taxes due to the rocketing costs of energy, according to the Finance Ministry.

“The tax authorities will take this special situation into account appropriately for taxpayers” who are affected economically, the Ministry said in a letter coordinated with the tax authorities in the federal states. 

The letter says that additional pressure should not be placed on private households and companies due to the situation. 

It means that people should be able to defer tax payments or adjust advance payments if they request it.

READ ALSO: How the cost of living crisis is affecting people in Germany 

Those affected should contact authorities

The special treatment on income and corporate tax will initially apply until March 31st, 2023, according to the letter.

The Ministry refers to the huge economic consequences of the war in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia, and mentions how spiralling energy prices are impacting people’s budgets.

People affected are urged to contact their local tax office. 

The German government has brought in – and is planning more – measures to help support people financially. 

At the start of this month, for instance, the VAT rate on gas was temporarily reduced from 19 to seven percent.

READ ALSO: How to save money on your taxes in Germany

SHOW COMMENTS